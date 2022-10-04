Who is in The 2022 MLB Playoffs? Confirmed List of Teams in Playoffs

The 2022 MLB Playoffs are upon us. Baseball fans know that when the leaves start to change, that it's time for some postseason action. After an action-packed regular season, the playoffs can sneak up on us.

That's why today, we are going to recap who is in and who is out. Most teams have already punched their ticket to the 2022 MLB Playoffs. It is still a tight race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Teams are also jockeying for position in the American League Wild Card race.

Let's take a look at the teams that are confirmed to appear in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

Teams that have clinched a spot in the MLB Playoffs 2022

New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have claimed the AL East pennant for the first time since 2019. The front office has made some moves to help solidify the team's potential in the postseason. The most notable move has been the acquisition of Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals at the MLB Trade Deadline. The defensive sparkplug will be a welcome addition for the Yankees in the outfield.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have won the AL Central for the first time since 2018. Jose Ramirez has been the catalyst for the team. The 30-year old veteran has posted a career-high 122 RBI this season. Additionally, Josh Naylor has energized the team after a flurry of walk-off hits this season. In his 10th year in Cleveland, manager Terry Francona is looking to capture his third World Series title.

Houston Astros

Manager Dusty Baker led the Houston Astros to their fourth AL West pennant in five years. The defending AL champions will be taking the field this postseason without Carlos Correa for the first time since 2016.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Here is how the playoff picture currently stands We are 4 days away from the start of the postseasonHere is how the playoff picture currently stands We are 4 days away from the start of the postseason‼️Here is how the playoff picture currently stands 👀 https://t.co/wctgLN8ZT0

"We are 4 days away from the start of the postseason. Here is how the playoff picture looks currently

Toronto Blue Jays

Fans north of the 49th parallel have not had a World Series since 1993, and they are getting impatient. Although big bats like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette draw in the fans, the Jays are deep. Secondary bats like Alejandro Kirk, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. have been a huge boost to their offense. The AL Wild Card leaders also have the highest batting average in baseball at .263.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are back in the playoffs. Unlike last year, they will not enter the postseason with the best record in the American League. Even though they are ranked 26th in the league in home runs, the Rays have found different ways to produce at the plate. Outfielder Randy Arozarena has a career high 89 RBI and will be a player to watch this postseason.

Had you asked baseball fans at the start of the year, not a lot of them would have predicted the Seattle Mariners making the MLB postseason. However, after the LA Angels began floundering in June, the Mariners took off. A 14-game winning streak in July put them in contention for their division. The team will be making their first postseason appearance since 2001.

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are like a machine that never breaks down. The defending World Series champs are set to win their division for the fifth straight year. This comes even after stars like Jorge Soler and Freddie Freeman left the team last offseason. Thankfully, hitters like Austin Riley and Matt Olson have stepped up for the Braves in a big way. Their 241 team home runs rank them first in the NL in that category.

"recap of the Mets-Braves series:" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

St. Louis Cardinals

Any team that features both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado is bound to be one of the best in the MLB. Fans of the 'Cards' are hoping that future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols will be able to win a World Series in the final year of his career. Pujols brought the trophy to St. Louis twice in 2006 and 2011.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the National League this season. Their ability to score and prevent runs has been a lethal combination. The Dodgers have scored 838 runs on 1399 hits, more than any other team in the league. They also have a team ERA of 2.80, and have posted a jaw-dropping 110-49 record so far this season.

Everybody expected the New York Mets to walk away with the NL East after a productive offseason. However, with the second-largest payroll in baseball, the Mets proved that they cannot buy wins. Despite being 10 games ahead of the Braves in early June, the Mets will likely have to settle for a Wild Card spot this postseason.

Manny Machado has been a huge boost for the San Diego Padres this season. His 32 home runs and 101 RBI put him near the top of the National League. The Padres' tenacious style of play has gifted them their first full-season MLB Playoff berth since 2006. The additions of superstar Juan Soto and infielder Brandon Drury will play in the Padres' favor as they hope to make waves this postseason.

The 2022 season has already provided us with a lot of action. But we all know what can happen in the playoffs.

Be sure to check out where and when you can catch the action here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far