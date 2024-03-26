5 best features of BGMI 3.1 update

Following several delays, the BGMI 3.1 update will likely be released on March 27. This update has an essence of Arabic culture and features two collaboration-based events in a span of two to three months. The new theme mode, Skyhigh Spectacle, draws visual inspiration from the world of Aladdin, while the collaboration events will bring several inspired in-game items.

To further elaborate, this article highlights the five best features of the BGMI 3.1 update that will improve players' gaming experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the 5 best features of the BGMI 3.1 update?

1) New theme mode: Skyhigh Spectacle

Skyhigh Spectacle theme mode (Image via Krafton)

The introduction of the "Skyhigh Spectacle" themed mode tops the list of best features of the BGMI 3.1 update. This new mode unfolds across three familiar maps: Erangel, Livik, and Miramar, available for both ranked and unranked matches. However, the real excitement lies in Nimbus Island, a completely fresh map within Skyhigh Spectacle.

Nimbus Island comprises two distinct islands, Sky Isle (Day) and Sky Isle (Night), where each player is equipped with a Respawn Card at the beginning of a match, granting them a chance to respawn on the island if they meet an unfortunate end. This theme mode also introduces a genie mechanic, enabling players to summon a genie and earn an additional Respawn Card.

The Nimbus Island also features a treasure, a puzzled area with numerous tunnels containing diverse magic items that players can utilize at different stages of the game.

The Flying Carpet and Floating Ship are the new modes of transport on the Island. The Magic Carpet serves as both a shield against enemy attacks and a means of aerial travel between locations, including landing on Floating Ships. Using this ship, players can either travel across different locations on the map or deploy celebratory displays in the sky that are visible to other players.

Furthermore, tactical items like the Dancing Grenade and Portals add an allure to this theme. The Dancing Grenade affects nearby players, making them dance forcibly and allowing other players to target them easily. Meanwhile, Portals enable strategic teleportation and temporary zone control, enhancing the tactical possibilities within the game.

2) New WOW mode

WOW mode (Image via Krafton)

The WOW mode is the second standout feature of the BGMI 3.1 update. It provides players with a dedicated space for competitive practice, similar to Ultimate Arena, specifically designed for ranked matches. In WOW mode, players can customize landscapes within the map. This customization feature allows players to improve their gun skills and overall gameplay.

Players can engage in various team configurations, including 4v4 and 2v2 matches, enabling them to familiarize themselves with different scenarios and strategies that are crucial for achieving better results in the actual ranked matches.

Furthermore, players can use WOW mode to address specific weaknesses, such as facing vehicles or dealing with compact compound attacks, by practicing and refining their skills in these areas.

3) BGMI x Bentley collaboration

Bentley car (Image via Krafton)

The third notable feature in the BGMI 3.1 update is the collaboration event between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Bentley. This exciting event allows players to unlock up to three Bentley cars from a selection of nine available choices.

To access these coveted vehicles, players must earn three coupons during the event duration. This collaboration event will add a touch of luxury and style to the game, offering players the opportunity to showcase their driving skills and providing access to their favorite cars.

4) BGMI x Mumbai Indians collaboration

Mumbai Indians outfit (Image via Krafton)

The BGMI 3.1 update features another exciting collaboration centered around five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. This collaboration event will offer players the opportunity to acquire four new types of skins inspired by the team. These skins include designs for the DP-28, Backpack, Dacia, and Mumbai Indians player costumes.

This collaboration follows BGMI's previous partnership with current Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, back in September 2023. With this new collaboration, Krafton aims to further engage cricket fans by offering them exclusive cricket content.

5) Ignis X suit and new AMR skin

Ignis X suit (Image via Krafton)

The Ignis X suit will become the highlight of players' customization in the BGMI 3.1 update. This sleek and stylish suit will be available for both male and female characters. Additionally, the update introduces the new AMR skin, elevating the appearance of the Anti-Material Rifle. This new skin enhances the visual aesthetics of the rifle, making it more appealing to players.

These five are the best features of the BGMI 3.1 update. However, there are other features which will be introduced in the game shortly.

