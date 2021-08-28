7 best items you can get with silver fragments in BGMI

Silver fragments in BGMI are the in-game currency players can use to buy cosmetics and other in-game items through the redeem section.

Gamers often open several kinds of crates in BGMI, which offer several time-limited or permanent outfits as well as silver fragments. They can collect these in-game currencies and redeem permanent outfits and weapon skins.

Since there are many options in the redeem section, it becomes difficult for players to decide which one would be the best.

BGMI: Flaunt these seven best exclusive in-game outfits with the help of silver fragments

1) Harvester Set

The Harvester Set outfit in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

One of the finest outfits that users can obtain from the redeem section is the Harvester Set. It features a red-chequered shirt along with harnessed pants. The knee-length boots add to the oomph factor.

This outfit is available for 224 silver fragments for seven days, and gamers can own it for 30 days. However, it'd cost around 960 silver fragments. Players have to pay 1920 silver fragments to own this outfit permanently.

2) Winter Warmth Suit

The Winter Warmth Set in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

This is one of the most colorful outfits in BGMI, and the vibrant color combination of red, white, and blue makes it one of the most popular ones among users.

They can get it for 147 and 630 silver fragments for seven days and 30 days, respectively. To own this outfit permanently, gamers will need to pay 1260 silver fragments in BGMI.

3) Desert Prince Outfit

The Desert Prince Outfit in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Players can dress up like a monarch hailing from the land of the sand with this exclusive outfit. The Desert Prince Outfit in BGMI features a royal warrior look with all anklets and armlets in place. The streaks of gold among the white outfit make it stand out from the rest.

Those who wish to get this outfit permanently will need to pay 1680 silver fragments. It is also available for a limited time, and gamers will be required to spend 196 and 840 silvers to own it for seven days and 30 days, respectively.

4) Gold Plated Scar-L

The Gold Plated Scar-L in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Scar-L is one of the most popular Assault Rifles in BGMI. Even though several wraps are available for this weapon, the Gold Plated one is pretty unique.

This specific wrap can be redeemed by exchanging 1500 silver fragments. There is no option to own it for a limited time, and it will be a permanent addition to the gamer's collection.

5) Poison Fang-SLR

The Poison Fang-SLR in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Poison Fang wrap is available for SLRs. This sniper is one of the most effective weapons in its category, and players enjoy using it to eliminate enemies. This specific wrap makes it appear deadly and can instill fear among opponents.

The Poison Fang-SLR costs 147 silvers for 7-day ownership and 630 for a 30-day trial. To get this wrap permanently, users will be required to spend 1260 silver fragments.

6) Hell Mask

The Hell Mask in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Half the battle is won when gamers can scare their enemies without firing a bullet. This is where the Hell Mask comes in handy. The gruesome appearance of this mask will surely fend away enemies and assert domination in every game.

This mask in BGMI costs a mere 160 silver fragments and will be added to the permanent collection of players.

7) Woman in Gold-Machete

The Woman in Gold-Machete in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Melee weapons are rarely used in BGMI, but users love to carry one. The machete is one of the most effective melee weapons and can quickly eliminate gamers with a few strokes.

The Woman in Gold-Machete will be a wonderful collection for players who love using these weapons in BGMI. They will be required to spend 245 silvers for owning it for seven days and 1050 silver for 30 days. To permanently own it, gamers must pay 2100 silver fragments.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

