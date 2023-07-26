"BGIS 2023 holds tremendous significance": Renowned BGMI stars share their views leading up to the event

Krafton's announcement of BGIS 2023 ended the wait of BGMI fans and esports enthusiasts across the country for an official tournament that will enable talents to showcase their skills against the game's superstars. 2023 will witness the second edition of the event, which will begin on August 31, 2023, and conclude on October 14, 2023.

In a recent press release by Krafton, several stars talked about the significance of BGIS 2023. In this context, popular esports player, Mohammad "Manya" mentioned how he and his teammates are looking forward to taking part in the main event, after qualifying from The Grind.

He said:

“For an esports athlete like me and my team, BGIS 2023 holds tremendous significance. We are very excited for BGIS and our team has been preparing for an official event for more than a year now."

BGMI stars Manya, Ghatak, Destro, and Spower are eagerly waiting for BGIS 2023 to begin

Manya then went on to mention how Battlegrounds Mobile India Series acts as a platform for them to showcase their skills. The IGL added:

"It's a chance to showcase our skills, create unforgettable moments, and etch our names in India’s esports history. Krafton's commitment to enable a large-scale platform for players is commendable, and we're eager to put on a show that the fans will remember.”

As a player who quickly transitioned from a rising star to one of the best IGLs in the community, Manya understands how BGIS Season 2 will propel the course of BGMI esports in the forthcoming months. Similarly, several other stars also shared their opinion regarding BGIS 2023.

Ghatak from GodLike Esports

Ghatak will be coaching the popular BGMI esports team for BGIS 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Abhijit "Ghatak", former BGMI player and the current coach of GodLike esports, highlighted how the tournament will take the Indian esports scene to greater heights. He mentioned:

“We have long anticipated the return of BGMI, and the esports fever is at an all-time high for the gaming community. With esports getting official recognition from the government, BGIS is just the beginning of one of many tournaments that are sure to take the country by storm. The return of BGIS means once again diving into competitive mode, pushing the limits with our teams to bring home the ultimate chicken dinner.”

Destro from Gladiators Esports

Ammar "Destro" mentioned how Battlegrounds Mobile India Series will help emerging players compete against seasoned BGMI pros. He stated:

“BGIS is not just a tournament; it's an opportunity for the gaming community to unite, challenge each other, and elevate our skills as professionals. As the event kicks off, the stage is set for aspiring esports enthusiasts to compete on equal footing with seasoned professionals, where opportunities abound to display their exceptional talent and passion for the game."

Destro also shared the expectations of Gladiator Esports from the event. He added:

"We, the Gladiators, have been relentlessly preparing for this moment since the very beginning. Our expectations from BGIS 2023 is to go beyond merely winning; we are determined to dominate the competition and showcase our unrivaled prowess.”

Spower from GodLike Esports

Spower is the latest addition to GodLike Esports' BGMI lineup before BGIS 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rudra "Spower", who recently qualified for Round 2 of The Grind with GodLike Esports, also spoke about the importance of the tournament for helping in the growth of Indian esports. He said:

“BGIS 2023 has reignited the spark of competitive gaming in India, fueling the passion of countless gamers. The tournament, boasting a staggering INR 2 Crore prize pool, symbolizes the growth and recognition of esports in our nation. As the gaming community unites, this event sets the stage for the growing esports landscape and promises to fuel India's gaming industry to new heights.”

Millions of gamers across the country echo the same words as their favorite heroes and are eagerly waiting for Krafton to commence the second edition of BGIS 2023. With the Grand Finals set to be a LAN event in Mumbai, the qualified teams will fight for the glorious trophy before their fans.