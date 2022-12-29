Top 5 BGMI tournaments in 2022

A series of tournaments took place on the BGMI Esports circuit this year when the game was unblocked, i.e., from January 1 to July 28, 2022. Players and teams from different parts of the country competed at these events, winning lucrative prizes and in the process, extending their fan base.

Several LAN tournaments also took place earlier this year following the drop in Covid-19 cases. As the year comes to a close, we take a look at the top five BGMI tournaments that took place.

Top five BGMI events in 2022

5) BGMI Showdown 2022

The Showdown 2022 was a LAN event that took place in New Delhi from July 21 to 24. The four-day event, which featured 24 squads, included a total prize pool of $18,954. The tournament also awarded a slot for the winner to represent India at the prestigious PMWI 2022.

7SEA Esports emerged winners, while Orangutan Gaming were the runners-up. Enigma Gaming, too, performed exceptionally well to secure third place. SprayGod from 7SEA Esports was declared the MVP of the competition. The average viewership of the tournament was 123K while the peak viewership hit a staggering 314K live views.

4) Nodwin BGMI All Stars Invitational 2022

The Nodwin All-Stars Invitational: 2022 was the first LAN event for BGMI and was held in Delhi, NCR by Nodwin Gaming. The competition boasted a total prize pool of $65,348, with 16 teams competing in the three-day event from April 26 to 28.

The tournament saw TSM India lift the trophy after a dominating performance. Hyderabad Hydras finished in second place, while Revenant Esports claimed the third spot. NinjaJOD from TSM India was named the MVP of the event. The All Stars Invitational 2022 was live-streamed on the LOCO platform. Peak viewership was undisclosed.

3) BGMI Master Series: 2022

One of the biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India events held this year was the 2022 Masters Series, which was the first Indian esports event to be televised. Broadcasted on Star Sports, it generated a lot of hype and gained significant viewership. The tournament was also hosted in Delhi, NCR, and lasted for almost a month.

Boasting a massive prize pool of $190,293, the event was full of surprises as the winner was not decided until the last game. Starting from June 24, the contest lasted until July 17, 2022. Global Esports emerged champions, while GodLike Esports and Team Orangutan finished first and second runners-up, respectively. GodL Jonathan was named the MVP of the LAN competition.

2) BGIS 2021

The first official BGMI tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, commenced on December 21, 2021, and lasted until January 16, 2022. The contest generated a peak viewership of approximately 4,60,034.

Besides a humongous prize pool of $134,224, it also offered a place in the prestigious PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. Skylightz Gaming surpassed experienced teams like TSM, Team XO, and GodLike to claim victory. Neyoo from GodLike Esports was named MVP of the event.

1) BMPS 2022 Season 1

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series: 2022 featured a hefty prize pool of around $260K, the highest in the game's esports history while accumulating a concurrent viewership of 304,709. Offering slots for the prestigious PMWI: 2022 Main event, the tournament tops this list.

Held between May 19 and June 12, 2022, the tournament witnessed Team SouL becoming crown champions after a powerful display, while OR Esports and Enigma finished in the second and third spots, respectively. Goblin was the MVP of the BMPS for his outstanding gameplay.

