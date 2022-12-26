Top 5 highest earning Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) teams in 2022

The first half of 2022 was a successful period for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country, with a number of official and unofficial tournaments taking place. However, the game was blocked in India on July 28 after which the esports scene for the game stagnated.

When the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked the game, the BGMI scene was at its peak with solid viewership numbers. Prior to the ban, several teams and organizations earned lucrative cash prizes by winning multiple tournaments.

That said, here's a look at the top five highest-earning BGMI teams of 2022.

Top 5 BGMI teams that earned highest prize money in 2022

5) TSM (₹65.10 Lakh)

TSM’s Battlegrounds Mobile India squad performed exceptionally this year. The squad, which features star players NinjaJOD and AquaNox, won multiple tournaments, taking their monetary winnings to a whopping $78,825 (INR 65.1 lakhs). The team finished second in the inaugural BGIS season, which ended in January this year.

TSM's top performances in 2022

BGIS 2021 - Runner-up ($33,589)

OR Championship - Champion ($2664)

7SEA Invitational - Runner-up ($4000)

Nodwin All Stars Invitational - Champion ($32,674)

The squad took to the podium in multiple third-party events, eventually clinching the Nodwin All Stars Invitational. Under the leadership of Shadow, the squad flourished, showcasing their insane gun skills and temperament. However, he left the squad in June 2022.

4) GodLike Esports (₹70 Lakh)

GodLike Esports earned a total of around $70 Lakh ($84,790) this year. After a lukewarm start to the season in 2022, the squad under ClutchGod started off well, securing fourth in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. Thereafter, the team represented India at the PMGC 2021 Finals, where they had an average run, finishing 13th.

GodLike's notable performances in 2022

BGIS 2021 - Fourth ($4000)

PMGC 2021 Finals - 13th ($57,000)

TEC Invitational S3 - Runner-up ($2000)

Masters Series- Runner-up ($18,808)

After a series of ordinary performances, they finally found success in the BGMI Masters series, where they finished second. The squad added Shadow to their roster as an IGL this season but failed to qualify for the BGMI Pro Series: 2022 Season 1 which came as a shock to many.

3) 7SEA Esports (₹70.7 Lakh)

The performance of 7SEA Esports in 2022 was filled with highs and lows. The squad added a total of ₹70.7 Lakh ($85,614) to their purse after a string of decent performances across multiple tournaments. The team had a decent start to their season as they finished fifth in the BGIS Grand Finals. However, the squad hit a dry spell, performing poorly in multiple events.

7SEA's notable performances in 2022

BGMI Showdown - Champion ($6317)

PMWI 2022 Afterparty - Ninth ($71,000)

But the roster found form at the Showdown, where they emerged winners and qualified for the mid-season invitational PMWI 2022 After Party Showdown. The squad performed decently there and finished ninth overall. 7SEA Esports had several seasoned players, including veteran IGL Prince and talented fraggers SprayGod and Sarang. Aladin acted as a support for the team.

2) Skylightz Gaming (₹70.7 Lakh)

Skylightz Gaming's BGMI roster had a solid run in 2022, silencing their critics. Starting the season with a bang, the team won BGIS 2021 under the leadership of Saumraj and the effective gun skills of Gamlaboy and Pukar.

Skylightz Gaming's top performances in 2022

BGIS 2021 - Champion ($67,178)

Skyesports Grand Slam - Third ($2000)

Villager Winter Masters - Third ($2000)

Loco All Stars Invitational - Fifth ($1437)

Masters Series - Fifth ($12,228)

BGMI Showdown - Fourth ($947)

After a series of podium finishes in third-party tournaments, the team remained consistent throughout, finishing in the top five in major tournaments. The squad ended their season on a high after finishing fourth in the Showdown 2022. The organization recently disbanded their BGMI roster.

1) Team SouL (₹1.45 Crore)

Team SouL had a dream run this year as they dominated the Indian circuit. The team earned ₹1.45 crores ($176,613) in prize money, making them the highest-earning BGMI team this year. After a dismal outing at the BGIS 2021, the team changed their roster, introducing fresh faces. Starting out slowly, the team finished on the podium of many third-party events, occasionally winning some.

Team Soul's top performances in 2022

Pro Warrior Cup S1 - Champion ($2645)

Skyesports Grand Slam - Runner-up ($4000)

OR Championship - Runner-up ($1332)

Pro Warrior Cup Conquest Round - Champion ($4000)

BGMI Pro Series - Champion ($96,258)

PMWI 2022 Main Event - 11th ($58,500)

The squad enjoyed immense success in the BMOC as they cruised into the BMPS 2022. With Omega's leadership and the gunpower of their star player, Goblin, they displayed dominance. Hector and Akshat, the other two members, also played a pivotal role in the team's success as they lifted the BMPS 2022 trophy and qualified for the PMWI 2022 where they represented India.

