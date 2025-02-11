IN PICS: Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony shares fun moments with Serena Williams, Gabrielle Union, Martha Stewart and more

Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony summarized her trip to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with a series of pictures on her Instagram. She attended the Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs with friends and family.

The post showcased the moments Anthony shared with celebrities like Serena Williams, Martha Stewart, Gabrielle Union, Michael Rubin, Ciara Wilson and others.

"Another Super Bowl for the books!! 🦅I had so much fun in NOLA this weekend! Family. Friends. So much love ❤️," the post read.

Martha Stewart, Gabrielle Union, Ciara Wilson and others also updated their Instagram fans with pictures alongside La La Anthony.

The Philadelphia Eagles mounted an early lead in the game, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The Eagles fans began celebrating early as the team led 34-6 before entering the fourth stretch. Had the Chiefs won the contest on Sunday, they would have become the first-ever team to three-peat.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts earned the MVP honors for contributing to three touchdowns while rushing 72 yards and throwing 221 yards.

La La Anthony trolls Kiyan Anthony

In a video from earlier this month, La La Anthony playfully teases Kiyan Anthony by asking why several girls gave her their number while he was in the middle of the game.

"Stop having girls give me your number at games. Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games.

"What happened? This is what happened, why are they giving me their numbers to give to you during your game?"

Kiyan Anthony, currently a high school senior with Long Island Lutheran, is the best player from New York in the 2025 recruiting class. The combo guard verbally committed to his father Carmelo Anthony's alma mater, Syracuse Orange in November.

Anthony reportedly had more than 20 Division I offers, which he segregated to six last summer - Rutgers, Ohio State, Florida State, Syracuse, USC Trojans and Auburn. He ultimately chose the Orange, saying that he developed a close bond with its coaching staff.

Kiyan Anthony also appreciated Adrian Autry's efforts to pursue the sharpshooter, saying that the school considered him for his skillset and not his father's legacy with the program.

