LSU star Flau'jae Johnson flaunts flashy outfit at Super Bowl LIX

Flau'jae Johnson looked stunning as she watched the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles live at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday night. Johnson flaunted her flashy outfit to her Instagram followers.

Johnson included seven photos in the post, showing off her game-day fashion in each one of them. She proudly displayed her fit physique, flashing her midriff with her top and pairing it with stylish pants. She completed the look with yellow sunglasses.

Flau'jae Johnson also included a video in her post, showing off their prime seats inside one of the suites at Caesars Superdome. She watched the game alongside her boyfriend, LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a three-peat but were instead crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles, who won 40-22. The Eagles came out firing in the first half, building a 24-0 lead at the break. They extended their advantage to 34-0 in the third quarter before settling for an 18-point victory in the end.

Jalen Hurts starred for Philadelphia in this contest, completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also wreaked havoc on the ground, running for 72 yards and a score on 11 carries. The Eagles' defense also took center stage, sacking Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times, the most in his illustrious NFL career.

Kailyn Gilbert and Flau'jae Johnson lead LSU to victory over Tennessee

Flau'jae Johnson had to hurry for her Super Bowl appearance as she had suited up for the LSU Tigers before the big game. Johnson and her team emerged victorious, recording an 82-77 win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Johnson was one of four players who scored in double figures for the Tigers. She had 12 points, two rebounds and one block in 25 minutes of action. She shot 4-of-10 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

LSU guard Kailyn Gilbert (16) shushes the Tennessee crowd after hitting a three-pointer during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Kailyn Gilbert stepped up for coach Kim Mulkey, scoring 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Gilbert, who shot 3-for-4 from the 3-point area, came to the Tigers' rescue in the third quarter, scoring 15 of LSU's 21 points during that period.

