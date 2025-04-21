VJ Edgecomb NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Bayor star ft. Charlotte Hornets

Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe is staying home after his one-and-done stint in college basketball. On Saturday, Edgecombe decided to forego all his remaining years of college eligibility to declare for the 2025 NBA draft later this year, where he has already been touted as a top pick.

The Bimini, Bahamas, native is leaving behind the Scott Drew-coached Bears after just one season of play, where they finished with an overall record of 20-15 and 10-10 during Big 12 games. Their 2024-2025 campaign ended when they were eliminated by the Duke Blue Devils from this year's March Madness in the second round through a 23-point loss, 89-66, on March 23.

Edgecombe posted a heartfelt message to Baylor fans on Instagram announcing his decision.

"Every step I’ve taken, every sacrifice made—it all leads to this," he captioned the post.

In the year, VJ Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Baylor. Per Sports Illustrated's mock 2025 NBA draft, the spitfire scorer is projected to be picked at No. 4 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

With this, let's take a look at the five best NBA destinations for Edgecombe.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for VJ Edgecombe

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

With VJ Edgecombe's athleticism, he can easily become the rim-running slasher for the Philadelphia 76ers and form a young core with the likes of Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers haven't had the campaign they had hoped for with the arrival of All-Star Paul George, and with the uncertainties regarding 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid's health, Edgecombe can jumpstart the team's rebuild.

Philadelphia can swoop up the freshman with the fifth pick of the draft, should he still be available. The Nick Nurse-coached 76ers concluded the regular season with a 24-58 overall record, good for 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

#4 Toronto Raptors

Since trading 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam away, the Toronto Raptors have been steady with their rebuild. They have found standouts for the future in Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick, along with fielding budding veterans such as RJ Barrett. Edgecombe can fit well into this core with his slashing ability and be a part of a dark horse East squad for next season.

The Darko Rajakovic-coached Raptors closed their regular campaign with a 30-52 overall record, and just barely missed this year's play-in tournament as the 11th seed in the East.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are an interesting landing spot for Edgecombe as the franchise recently entered its rebuilding stage, but is still seeking its star for the future. This gives VJ Edgecombe the opportunity to be the face of the team, with players such as D'Angelo Russell helping him out with their complementary skillsets.

In the regular season, the Jordi Fernandez-coached Nets ended their campaign with a 26-56 overall record as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

#2 New Orleans Pelicans

If Zion Williamson can finally stay healthy and the New Orleans Pelicans keep their 2019 first pick, then the idea of a dynamic duo between him and VJ Edgecombe sounds scary for the NBA. Both are athletic scorers who have shown flashes that they can be efficient at all three levels.

This will drastically spark the Willie Green-coached Pelicans, who have long been looking for a trajectory in their squad. New Orleans closed its 2024-2025 regular season as the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record, and could pick up Edgecombe with the fourth pick.

#1 Charlotte Hornets

One of the best landing spots for Edgecombe would be the Charles Lee-coached Charlotte Hornets if they decide to select him with the third pick. Rutgers Scarlet Knights sensation Ace Bailey is expected to be chosen with that selection, but they may also opt to choose Edgecombe given his two-way potential.

VJ Edgecombe can immediately form a core of himself, All-Star Lamelo Ball and swingman Miles Bridges, through which Ball's passing skills can have the Baylor product thrive with his scoring while Bridges patrols the perimeter and the paint. The Hornets finished as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference regular season with a 19-63 overall record.

