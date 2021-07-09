2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Zay Flowers

The 2022 NFL Draft isn't on fans' radar yet, but NFL teams are already putting together next year's draft board.

The 2022 draft class may not be as deep at wide receiver as this year's, but it is top-heavy with some talented and impactful receivers. Zay Flowers of Boston College is an under-the-radar slot receiver who could jump up the board with another successful year under his belt.

.@BCFootball WR Zay Flowers was tied for 9th nationally last season in explosive plays (receptions of 15+ yards).



Unsurprisingly, his most productive route was the vertical pattern, on which he was targeted 30x and recorded 10 catches for 366 yards and 6 TDs, according to @PFF. pic.twitter.com/WU8UKbkQM9 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) July 4, 2021

Draft analysts don't always show respect for the shorter receivers, but Zay Flowers is one of several under 6-foot who can make a splash. Here's an analysis of his playing style and how he could transition into an NFL player.

Zay Flowers Scouting Report

Information and Background

School: Boston College - Junior

Position: WR

Measurements: 5-foot-10.5, 170 pounds

Collegiate Stats

2019: 13 games, 22 catches, 341 yards, 3 TDs, 15.5 yards per catch, 27 rushes, 195 yards, 1 TD

2020: 11 games, 56 catches, 892 yards, 9 TDs, 15.9 yards per catch, 11 rushes, 41 yards, 1 TD

Honors: 2020 First-Team All-ACC

Playing Style and Traits

Zay Flowers is a speedster who should have one of the top five 40-yard dash times of all the wide receivers in the 2022 draft class. He can change the game's pace for his offense with his speed and the ability to make huge plays. Not only does he have elite speed, but he can also maintain it through his route-running and cuts. After the catch, Flowers can dazzle and maneuver around defenders for long gains.

ZAY FLOWERS: BREAKOUT CANDIDATE 📈 pic.twitter.com/rVAZb6xDcw — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 2, 2021

Despite being just 5-foot-11, Zay Flowers can play beyond his height and compete with any defensive back for jump balls. He will greatly benefit from another year at Boston College with QB Phil Jurkovec and head coach Jeff Hafley.

Zay Flower is a raw talent. His route-running has flaws and he relies too much on speed to create separation rather than running crisp routes. He possesses some experience running the ball and could be used in jet sweeps. There's even some value on special teams as a returner. Teams shouldn't look at Zay Flowers as a true WR1, but he can come into the NFL as a strong WR2 in the slot.

Draft Stock and NFL Fit

Last year, rookie head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti came in and took Boston College's passing attack from one of the worst to a Top 25 in the country. They turned BC's offense into a pro-style multi-set scheme in the process.

Zay Flowers is the lead receiver at Boston College but would thrive better as a WR2/WR3 in the NFL. He's projected to be drafted around the third round. There are minor issues with his game and the fact that he has only had one really productive season so far will keep him out of the second round. A 1,000-yard season could bump Zay Flowers up the draft board.

Zay Flowers is similar to former Louisville WR Tutu Atwell, a second-round pick in 2021. Five teams could currently have Flowers on their draft board.

Buffalo Bills to replace the aging Emmanuel Sanders and help with depleted depth, New England Patriots replace the recently-retired Julian Edelman, Kansas City Chiefs as an additional speedy deep threat, Arizona Cardinals to replace the declining A.J. Green, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to replace Antonio Brown eventually.

