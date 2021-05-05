Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks 2021: Who Did The Rams Pick? Full List Of Selections

The Los Angeles Rams continued their pattern of not having a first-round pick. Here's who they chose in the other rounds.

The Los Angeles Rams 2021 Draft Picks:

# 1 Round 2 Pick 57: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Tutu Atwell was the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams. At 5' 9" and 155 pounds, there are questions about his size. However, the Rams hope that his speed makes up for it.

In college, he caught 140 passes for 2307 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons. He will be joining a Los Angeles Rams receiver corps that includes Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson.

The Rams take Louisville WR Tutu Atwell with the 57th pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gc8ULVq97q — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 1, 2021

# 2 Round 3 Pick 103: Earnest Jones, LB, South Carolina

Earnest Jones was the next pick for the Los Angeles Rams. He measured in at 6'1" and 203 pounds. He entered the draft as a junior in college and drew comparisons to Micah Kiser, which is a little concerning for Rams fans. The question is whether he is a better version of Kiser.

# 3 Round 4 Pick 117: Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M

The third pick for the Los Angeles Rams was Bobby Brown III. At 6'4" and 321 pounds as a junior coming out of college, Brown is a good size for the position. NFL.com has Brown's biggest weakness as his technique. That said, he will be able to grow and is projected to be a good backup that can compete for a starting role.

# 4 Round 4 Pick 130: Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

The Los Angeles Rams then picked Robert Rochell. He stands at 6'0" tall and 193 pounds heavy. Overall, he is a decent size senior coming out of college. He should bolster an already dominant secondary as a depth piece with the potential to start later in his career. In college, the young defender was a ballhawk with 12 career takeaways.

#5 Round 4 Pick 141: Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

While some tight ends block first and catch second, Jacob Harris does the opposite. This is what the Los Angeles Rams have been looking for. He will be competing with Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins to start. He has a great shot at earning the first backup spot, if not in the starting role. The biggest downside for Harris is that he is already 24 years old.

Watch highlights of Jacob Harris, the Rams' dynamic new tight end https://t.co/LDUC2ytfTE — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) May 1, 2021

# 6 Round 5 Pick 174: Earnest Brown IV, DE, Northwestern

The Los Angeles Rams picked Earnest Brown IV next. Brown provides a 6'4", 270-pound frame. He was originally projected to go in the sixth or seventh round but ended up going a round early. This could be the Rams' first reach.

Brown's biggest weakness is that he gets pressure and sacks late in plays. This means that Brown could have a dramatic late-play, late-game sack or he could be too slow to get the sack and give the quarterback enough time to throw a game-winning touchdown.

# 7 Round 7 Pick 233: Jake Funk, RB, Maryland

With three picks left for the Los Angeles Rams, the team selected Jake Funk. The 5'10", 205-pound frame means he might be able to hide behind his linemen for a second longer than others or he could be an injury waiting to happen. The pick was originally projected to be a seventh-round pick by NFL.com so the selection is not a reach.

The new, young running back for the Los Angeles Rams draws comparisons to Mike Boone's style of play. That said, he may be a rare sight on the field, assuming he makes it into a loaded running back room that already has Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, and two backups ahead of Funk.

# 8 Round 7, Pick 249: Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

The Rams' penultimate pick was wide receiver Ben Skowronek. He was graded as a seventh round pick so the Rams did not reach. It is highly unlikely that Skowronek will see the field other than special teams, assuming he makes the roster at all.

# 9 Round 7, Pick 252: Chris Garrett, OLB, Concordia-St. Paul

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Chris Garrett. At 6'3" and 243 pounds, Garrett's size might be his biggest strength. That said, he also boasts a college career with 48.5 tackles for loss, 36.5 sacks, and 15 forced fumbles. Overall, the pick might end up being the best-value pick in the draft class, but that remains to be seen.