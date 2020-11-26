Who has the best Defense in the NFL in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams are playing defense at a high level

The Los Angeles Rams are currently (7-3) and sit at the top of the NFC West. The Rams' defense is one of the main reasons why they are having a successful 2020 NFL Season. Los Angeles Rams are ranked in the top 5 in every defensive category in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams look like they have caught stride when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Los Angeles' defense is led by defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey may not be having an amazing season, but he is still a game-changer at any moment in a football game.

The Rams have been led in the secondary by Darius Williams who is currently tied for third in interceptions with four total. Aaron Donald is also ranked third in the NFL in sacks with nine sacks. When Jalen Ramsey is on his game, the Los Angeles Rams would have a big three on defense.

Los Angeles is currently ranked number one in total yards given up. The Rams are only giving up 291.9 total yards to opposing offenses. They're only giving up 220.6 yards to opposing receivers, which is third in the NFL. Los Angeles is currently ranked third in the NFL in passing defense.

The downfall of the Los Angeles Rams defense is their rushing defense. The Rams are currently ranked fifth in rush defense giving up 91.3 rushing yards to opposing running backs. Los Angeles has given up a total of 192 total points and giving up on average 19.2 points per game.

The Los Angeles Rams are going to need their defense in the upcoming weeks. Three games that are highlighted on the Rams schedule are Week 13 and Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals and Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles will need their defense to lock down both offenses if they want to win those football games.

The Rams are finally starting to get some respect behind their (7-3) record. Early on in the season, many critics labeled them as pretenders, not contenders. The defense stepped up and started to make big plays. The Los Angeles Rams are starting to look more like contenders each week they step on the football field.