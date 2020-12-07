In NFL Week 13, a high-scoring affair between two teams vying for playoff position saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday by a final score of 38-28. With the win, the Rams are now 8-4. The Rams are tied for first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals have fallen to 6-6.

This game was a matchup that featured some of the best skill position players n the NFL. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (Rams) and DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals) are incredible wide receivers. While all three of those players stood out on Sunday, the player with perhaps the biggest offensive impact was Arizona TE Dan Arnold.

Arnold was actually questionable coming into Sunday’s NFL contest with a knee injury. But he looked very effective, as he racked up 2 touchdown catches. On his first touchdown, an explosive long score for 59 yards, Arnold ran across the middle of the field past three defensive Rams defensive backs. He even beat out Los Angeles defensive back John Johnson in a dead sprint to the end zone.

His second touchdown catch of the day came in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals trying to hang in the game. With just over two minutes to play, Arizona QB Kyler Murray threw a touch pass that the tight end came down with. It was an impressive route by Arnold, who dragged the route left as time was running out so Murray could make a play.

The Rams' ground game led them to victory

For the Rams, head coach Sean McVay was able to get his ground game going to take pressure off QB Jared Goff. While rookie Cam Akers handled the majority of the carries in this game, Darrell Henderson was involved, too. He provided an effective change of pace.

Akers is starting to take control of the backfield, as he scored a touchdown in NFL Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to reach pay dirt on Sunday as well. He ran hard on his touchdown tote, bulling his way in after he was initially hit at the five-yard line.

Henderson also scored a touchdown in this game, but his scamper was much different than Akers' score. He exploded up the middle of the line and sped past the Cardinals defense for a 38-yard gain.

An important key for Goff coming into the game was to protect the football. He successfully avoided turnovers on Sunday. Like his fellow teammates in the backfield, Goff also got on the board with a rushing score on a short yard quarterback sneak.

The Rams have a short turnaround. They play the New England Patriots at home on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will make the long trip east this week to play the New York Giants at MetLlife Stadium next Sunday.