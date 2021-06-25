Arizona Cardinals training camp 2021: 5 players to watch out for

Will this be the NFL season the Arizona Cardinals finally take the next step into the playoffs?

The NFC West franchise has not made the NFL postseason since 2015. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be desperate to break that streak, and this time, he seems to have the squad to do that.

The development of starting quarterback Kyler Murray this pre-season will be key to the Cardinals' future success.

Arizona Cardinals head into training camp with big expectations

As training camp approaches, there are a few Cardinals players who will look to impress before pre-season games get underway in August.

Here are five players to keep an eye on during the Cardinals' upcoming training camp.

#1 JJ Watt

Former Houston Texans defensive end, JJ Watt, made headlines when he announced he was leaving the Lone Star State this off-season. The ten-year NFL veteran signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in March this year.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been hampered by injuries over the past few seasons and will want to reassert his dominance, starting at the training camp.

The combination of Watt and Chandler Jones could be a scary pair to face for opposing offenses this year.

#2 Kyler Murray

The Cardinals' star quarterback established himself as the team's true leader last season. As he enters his third season under center in Arizona, fans and the team's management will be hoping to see another leap in his play.

The 2021 season is set up to be a big year for Kyler Murray, and it all starts with an impressive training camp performance. Keep an eye out for some spectacular plays from the QB on the practice field.

#3 AJ Green

The veteran wide receiver signed with the Cardinals this off-season, seeking to revive his NFL career. The seven-time Pro Bowler will be gunning to show Cardinals fans that he can still perform at the highest level.

The 6' 4" receiver gives Arizona some more size at the wideout position and should help take some of the attention away from DeAndre Hopkins. Now 32, this could be Green’s last opportunity to star in the NFL.

#4 Malcolm Butler

Another veteran looking to prove the critics wrong is Super Bowl-winning cornerback Malcolm Butler. After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Butler arrives in Arizona to help shore up their defense.

This year’s training camp gives the 31-year-old cornerback the opportunity to show everyone that he is still an elite NFL defensive player. Look for Butler to become a leader in the Cardinals' secondary.

#5 Budda Baker

Speaking of the Cardinals' secondary, safety Budda Baker is one player to watch out for during this year’s training camp. Baker became renowned as the player DK Metcalf ran down to save a touchdown in 2019.

However, the 25-year-old is much more than that one play. He is a three-time Pro Bowler who ranks as one of the top safeties in the NFL. Look for Budda Baker to stand out at training camp.

