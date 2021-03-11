NFL News: New Orleans Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders

The New Orleans Saints are releasing their veteran wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders announced on his Instagram account that the Saints are releasing him. The veteran wide receiver is turning 34-years-old next week and posted this on his Instagram Wednesday.

"New Orleans it's been real. Sucks we didn't bring a super bowl to the city which was the goal when I signed but it was a blessing to showcase my talents in front of you guys weekend and week out. #Blessingsoblessings #Imafreeagent #Wheretonext?"

Emmanuel Sanders will be entering his 13th NFL season in 2021. Sanders showed during the 2020-2021 NFL season that he still has some gas left in his tank. Now the question is, where will he land after being released by the New Orleans Saints?

Where will Emmanuel Sanders land this off-season after being released by the Saints?

New Orleans Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders

With the Chicago Bears franchise tagging Allen Robinson it takes one more wide receiver away from the stacked group for free agency. Emmanuel Sanders will definitely get offers it's just a matter if he wants to play for that team. Sanders wants to play for a team that is going to compete for a championship.

New Orleans is releasing veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/I6jEnLOP8q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2021

Some teams could use the veteran wide receiver. Throughout his 13 years in the NFL, Emmanuel Sanders has been a key contributor to all the teams he played on. Let's take a look at how Emmanuel Sanders contributed to the teams he played on.

Emmanuel Sanders Career Stats

Advertisement

-- Receptions: 662

-- Receiving yards: 8,619 yards

-- Touchdowns: 47

Wide receiver remains the position with the most options in free agency: Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller V, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Davis, Curtis Samuel, Nelson Agholor, Marvin Jones, John Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, TY Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Breshad Perriman...& more. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2021

NFL Free Agency: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Emmanuel Sanders

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in jeopardy of losing one of their top wide receivers this off-season. Chris Godwin may receive a big payday during free agency this off-season. If the Buccaneers do end up losing Godwin, Emmanuel Sanders could be the next man up for the Buccaneers.

NFL Free Agency: Kansas City Chiefs sign Emmanuel Sanders

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to add depth to their wide receiver position this off-season. Emmanuel Sanders could be a great fit for the Chiefs' offense with the way they pass the football. Patrick Mahomes is the perfect quarterback for Emmanuel Sanders because of his ability to extend plays. Sanders is at a point in his career where he wants to win one more ring before retiring and his best shot is with the Chiefs.