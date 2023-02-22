10 DC Superheroes Who Can Beat Thanos, Ranked

In the Marvel Comics universe, Thanos has been a popular and recurring villain since his introduction in 1973. He was created by writer/artist Jim Starlin and made his first appearance in Iron Man #55.

The name Thanos is one that strikes fear into the hearts of comic books and movie fans alike. Known as the Mad Titan, Thanos is a force to be reckoned with, possessing incredible powers that are unmatched by many in the comic book universe. Despite Thanos' incredible power, there are several top-tier heroes in the DC universe who could potentially stand up to his abilities.

In this list, we will explore ten of the most powerful DC superheroes who could defeat Thanos, ranked from least to most powerful according to their abilities.

DC's finest: The 10 most capable superheroes who could beat Thanos

10. Aquaman

We can’t say that Aquaman can easily defeat Thanos, but for sure Aquaman has the ability to beat Thanos using his unique strategies.

Aquaman has proven to be a capable combatant and strategist. (Image via DC)

Aquaman has seen a surge of respect and admiration from comic book readers in recent years, becoming a strong and powerful leader amongst his peers. His capabilities allow him to breathe underwater, allowing him a strategic advantage if he were to ever face off against Thanos in that environment.

Not only can he breathe underwater, but Aquaman also has enhanced strength and the ability to summon sea creatures to assist him in battle. As a leader, Aquaman has proven to be a capable combatant and strategist. This, combined with his mastery of the sea, allows him to be a powerful contender in a fight with Thanos.

9. Hawkman

Hawkman is a superhero equipped with formidable strengths that make him an excellent choice in a close-quarter combat situation with Thanos.

Hawkman is also a master of strategy, able to use his environment to his advantage. (Image Via DC)

His ancient mace is a powerful weapon, and his most distinguishing ability is the use of his wings, which allow him to take to the skies, launching himself into battle with incredible speed and agility. This superior mobility could prove vital in this confrontation, as it will provide Hawkman the opportunity to launch surprise attacks while keeping himself out of Thanos' reach.

Hawkman is also a master of strategy, able to use his environment to his advantage. His superior agility in the air will enable him to deftly dodge any of Thanos' attacks and counter swiftly, making it hard for the Mad Titans to land a successful blow.

Ultimately, Hawkman's combination of speed, strength, and cunning makes him an ideal contender when taking on Thanos in a fight.

8. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is one of the most powerful and influential superheroes of all time. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Wonder Woman has long been a symbol of strength and courage, and her ability to defeat Thanos is no exception. She stands in opposition to the Mad Titan and has the potential to overpower him, thanks to her incredible strength, agility, and fighting skills. She is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the Amazon Way.

In addition to her impressive physical prowess, Wonder Woman has an arsenal of weapons and magical artifacts in her possession, such as her infamous Lasso of Truth, which can be used to great advantage against Thanos. With her power and intelligence combined, Wonder Woman can stand her ground as an opponent even more challenging than the Mad Titan himself.

No doubt Wonder Woman is one of the most powerful and influential superheroes of all time and with her tremendous strength and courage, she is more than capable of taking down Thanos. When faced with the Mad Titan, Wonder Woman is a confident and formidable foe, sure of her ability to overcome even the odds and triumph.

7. Doctor Fate

Doctor Fate is armed with knowledge, wisdom, and magical adeptness. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Dr. Fate is a formidable figure in the world of magic, possessing a slew of powerful spells, curses, and artifacts at his disposal. His formidable might is provided to him by the ordering of Aman and Nabu, two powerful entities that grant Doctor Fate tremendous potential.

His mystic power is such that Doctor Fate stands tall as a capable adversary of Thanos. Indeed, his preternatural gifts make him a real challenge against the Mad Titan, as Doctor Fate could potentially tap into the full range of magical forces to vanquish Thanos.

Ultimately, Doctor Fate remains a formidable force and one that should not be taken lightly. With assistance and counsel from Aman and Nabu, Doctor Fate is armed with the knowledge, wisdom, and magical adeptness to take on even the greatest of adversaries.

6 . Black Adam

Black Adam is a highly skilled combatant and absurdly powerful being. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Black Adam is a powerful antihero and is ranked seventh for his exceptional strength and power. He has the potential to stand against Thanos, the mightiest villain in the Marvel universe. His power is only second to that of Shazam, indicating that he has enough strength to meet the challenge of confronting Thanos.

Black Adam is a highly skilled combatant and absurdly powerful being, a match for any cosmic with extraordinary powers ranging from energy manipulation to superhuman strength, speed, and durability, and he is equipped with the might to battle against the Mad Titan. His knowledge of the magical arts can help in the fight against Thanos' superior technology and magic.

Overall, Black Adam is a formidable force to be reckoned with and has the power to go toe-to-toe with Thanos. With his vast power and tenacity, he is certain to create a formidable challenge for the Mad Titans.

5. Green Lantern

The Green Lantern is one of the clearest examples of what true power looks like. (Image Via Sportskeeda)

His power ring has given him the extraordinary ability to overcome even the mightiest of obstacles. His willpower gives him seemingly limitless power to create anything out of nothing. Weapons, transportation devices, and physical barriers can all be fashioned at their will.

Green Lantern recently entered the public spotlight for his potential ability to stand up against Thanos, one of the most powerful villains of our time. With his strength and strength of will unlike any other, his potential to stand strong against even the most powerful foes is greater than ever before. This hero is ready to prove to the world that no evil force is too great to overcome.

4. Flash

Flash is a powerful and formidable force in the DC Universe. (Image via DC)

Flash is a powerful and formidable force in the DC Universe. His lightning-fast speed has made him a formidable enemy of Thanos, the Mad Titan. With his incredible agility and amazing speed, he can move around the battlefield quicker than anyone else, making it difficult for Thanos to keep up.

But when it comes to outrunning or even beating Thanos, the Scarlet Speedster takes the cake. He can cover and traverse distances faster than any other superhero and can outpace and overcome even the Mad Titan himself.

Flash is the pinnacle of speed and agility. His abilities can be used to good effect in a fight, either to outmaneuver or outrun Thanos. As is to be expected from his name, he is the fastest of all DC Superheroes, making him a powerful asset on any battlefield. When coupled with his agility, Flash can be the ultimate hero when it comes to taking on the Mad Titan.

3. Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is more than qualified to take down the Mad Titan. (Image via DC)

Martian Manhunter is an invaluable asset to the Justice League, with his combat and espionage skills unmatched by the other members. He has recently demonstrated his capability to match Superman in battle, and his strength and wit can be invaluable tools to defeat Thanos. With his shapeshifting and formidable Martian strength, he has the potential to overpower the Mad Titans and their powerful Infinity Stones.

Furthermore, with Martian Manhunter's telepathy, he can communicate without having to disclose his location or plans, making his plans more efficient and providing him with an analytical edge over the villain. His power extends further beyond his physical capabilities, with his ability to fly, be invisible, and manipulate minds.

Thus, with a unique combination of a plethora of superhuman powers, Martian Manhunter is more than qualified to take down the Mad Titan. He will be a powerful and reliable member of the Justice League that can rise to the challenge and bring ultimate victory to the team.

2. Supergirl

Supergirl is a formidable member of the Justice League and a powerful protector. (Image via DC)

Supergirl is a formidable member of the Justice League and a powerful protector, possessing superhuman strength, speed, invulnerability, and heat vision. As the cousin of Superman, she has the power to match even Thanos in a fight.

By leveraging her Kryptonian abilities, Supergirl will be able to utilize her unique powers to full effect in any conflict with Mad Titan. Her powers are more than a match for his own, demonstrating her capacity to stand as a guardian and defender of justice.

Supergirl is equipped with the means to confront any threat presented to the Justice League. Should a battle with Thanos become inevitable, she will be more than capable of standing her ground and delivering her own impressive set of powers in defense of Earth.

1. Superman

Superman is a superhero who is renowned for his immense power and strength. (Image Via DC)

Superman is capable of feats that no mortal can achieve, able to even challenge and defeat powerful forces such as Thanos.

Superman is a superhero who is renowned for his immense power and strength. He is the leader of the Justice League, respected by all as a symbol of justice and a bastion of morality. His might is formidable, and yet, despite this, he still has a conscience, vowing to protect the vulnerable and stand on the side of justice.

This superhero stands above others, not just in terms of his immense power but also in terms of his unwavering commitment to do what is right and uphold justice. Superman is a symbol of hope and justice in the DC universe, and it would all be wise to remember this as they stand in his presence.

