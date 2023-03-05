10 oddest romantic relationships in Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of the most compelling yet underrated aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the romantic relationship between its characters. MCU has become one of the most beloved film franchises in recent years, and its success can be attributed to a combination of thrilling action sequences, intricate storylines, and unforgettable characters.

From the fiery chemistry between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts to the slow-burning romance between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, the MCU has given us some memorable love stories.

At the same time, the MCU has also explored some unconventional and puzzling relationships that challenge viewers' notions of what constitutes a typical romance. We'll be taking a look at 10 of the oddest romantic relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Love is Strange: 10 odd but memorable romantic relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

10) Tony Stark and Pepper Potts

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts had one of the most peculiar romances depicted in the MCU. Stark was a billionaire playboy renowned for his liaisons, while Potts was his loyal assistant, who eventually became his partner.

The chemistry between the two was exceptional, as the couple constantly supported and motivated each other to reach their full potential. They grew to become each other's support system and confidants.

The longevity of their relationship was remarkable, as they transcended major obstacles and stood by each other despite being thrown into life-threatening situations time and again. Ultimately, their strong bond stood the test of time and served to captivate viewers with its intensity.

9) Deadpool and Vanessa

While Deadpool is known for his quirky and irreverent personality, Vanessa was portrayed as a more grounded and stable presence in his life, and together, they shared an odd yet beautiful connection. However, things became all the more complicated for the pair when Deadpool was converted into an immortal being.

Vanessa accepted Deadpool for who he was, even when his face was disfigured. She looked beyond his appearance, demonstrating the power of true love and acceptance. Despite the challenges they faced, Deadpool and Vanessa's love for each other remained strong. They continued to work through their issues and find ways to make their relationship work, even in the face of Deadpool's immortality.

Ultimately, their bond was a testament to the power of love and the resilience of the human spirit.

8) Ant-Man and The Wasp

Ant-Man and The Wasp had a unique and odd romantic relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because their relationship was built on a complicated history, misunderstandings, and peculiar circumstances.

Scott Lang is a former thief, while Hope van Dyne is a trained fighter and the daughter of the original Ant-Man. Despite their different backgrounds and skills, their relationship gradually became a strong and healthy one.

Their connection started with Hank Pym and his daughter Hope Van Dyne training Scott Lang to become Ant-Man. At first, Hank didn't trust Scott and was hesitant to let him use the Ant-Man suit. Scott wanted to use the suit to redeem himself in the eyes of his daughter, while Hope wanted it to find her mother who was lost in the quantum realm. Their different motivations created tension and conflict between the two.

The circumstances in which they worked together were also often strange and unusual. Yet, overall, Ant-Man and The Wasp's relationship is unique because it is built on a complex history, differing motivations, and unusual circumstances. These factors make their courtship unconventional compared to other relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7) Ghost Rider and Simpson Blaze

Ghost Rider also had a romantic relationship with Roxanne Simpson Blaze in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their connection was odd because it involved supernatural elements and was complicated by their shared connection to Ghost Rider's human host.

Johnny Blaze had previously made a deal with the Devil to become Ghost Rider, and Roxanne was often caught up in the supernatural events surrounding him. Despite their complicated history, Roxanne and Johnny rekindled their partnership at one point, which caused tension with Ghost Rider's own feelings for Roxanne.

Overall, Ghost Rider's relationship with Roxanne was odd because it was intertwined with supernatural events and complex connections between the characters.

6) Hulk and Black Widow

Hulk and Black Widow have had one of the most unusual romantic relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite having a deep underlying chemistry, the two have shared quite a few tumultuous bumps down the road.

In The Avengers, Hulk expressed his distrust of Black Widow, citing his methods as a form of protection. Though their relationship had rocky beginnings, their bond deepened after a series of missions that saw them team up to save the world.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow comforted Hulk in a tender manner, showing her true feelings for him. Ultimately, the two developed a romantic connection, despite their unexpected and, at times, tumultuous history.

5) Captain America and Peggy Carter

The romantic relationship between Captain America and Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unique and odd. Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Peggy Carter first met during World War II when Peggy was a British agent and Steve was transformed into a super-soldier.

Despite the challenges they faced, including Steve's transformation and the war itself, they formed a deep bond and mutual respect for each other. However, their relationship was cut short when Steve was presumed dead, but in reality, he was frozen in ice and awakened decades later in the modern world. Meanwhile, Peggy went on to live her life, eventually aging and passing away.

In the film Avengers: Endgame, Steve goes to the past to return the Infinity Stones to their proper place and decides to stay there and live a happy life with Peggy. Despite the odd circumstances, fans were happy to see Steve and Peggy reunited and finally able to share a life together, something that was denied to them in the past.

In the end, the strength of their bond is a testament to true love and the power of romance.

4) Thor and Jane Foster

Thor and Jane Foster had one of the most unique relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is due to the vast differences in their origins, with Thor hailing from another realm while Jane is an astrophysicist from Earth.

Despite the seeming difficulties of their situation, Thor and Jane displayed an unbreakable bond, one built on trust and compassion. They chose each other despite being aware of the difficulties their relationship faced and were determined to build something that transcended their situation.

Their companionship pulled them through tough times, showcasing a commitment that defied the boundaries of their worlds. It was still a bizarre partnership due to their very different backgrounds, but one filled with gentleness, understanding, and love.

3) Drax and Mantis

Drax and Mantis had one of the oddest romantic relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite their vastly differing demeanor and physical features, the two characters developed an unlikely bond.

Drax, the muscular and tough-talking warrior, is the stark contrast to the gentle Mantis, yet they have found ways to bring out the best in each other. Their romance is unconventional and unexpected, but that has not stopped them from forming a strong connection.

Despite the tough façade, Drax displayed his softer side with Mantis, showing her kindness and respect. Mantis, in turn, helped Drax open his heart and learn to trust again. This unique romance is a surprising yet wonderful addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2) Star-Lord and Gamora

Star-Lord and Gamora possessed one of the most distinct and unusual romantic relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did their bond dissolve cultural and species boundaries, but it was also tumultuous, fraught with danger, and motivated by the desire for conquest.

Their unlikely love story began when Star-Lord, a human-alien hybrid from Planet Earth, entered into a partnership with the green-skinned alien warrior Gamora. The two had an unspoken understanding that would eventually lead them into a somewhat tumultuous relationship.

Despite their differences and the dangerous situations they were thrown into, the two still shared the camaraderie and trust that enabled them to survive together. Nonetheless, their unique and undeniably strange romance was far from ordinary in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1) Vision and Scarlet Witch

Vision and Scarlet Witch had one of the oddest romantic relationships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Vision was not human at all. "Vision" was an android created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, powered by Infinity Stone. Scarlet Witch, on the other hand, is a human with superhuman abilities.

Their relationship was portrayed as a slow-burning romance that developed over the course of several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Despite the fact that Vision was not human, he was still capable of emotions and feelings, and he and Scarlet Witch were drawn to each other.

Their relationship was complicated by the fact that they were both members of the Avengers, and had to balance their personal feelings with their responsibilities as superheroes. Additionally, their different backgrounds and abilities sometimes caused conflict between them.

In the end, their romance was a beautiful reminder of how powerful and uplifting true love can be.

