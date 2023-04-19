10 popular MCU actors and the roles they played before their Marvel debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with its epic storytelling, unforgettable characters, and groundbreaking visual effects. From Iron Man to the Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy, MCU has brought some of the most beloved comic book characters to life on the big screen.

However, the actors behind these iconic roles had already left their mark on Hollywood with their versatile and captivating performances long before they joined the Marvel universe. This article will take a closer look at some popular MCU actors and the roles that shaped their careers before they became household names in the superhero world.

Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, and eight other MCU actors who played different roles before their Marvel debut

1) Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. had a long and storied career in Hollywood before becoming the face of the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Robert Downey Jr. is a veteran actor who had already achieved considerable success before he joined the MCU. He is widely recognized for his performances in critically acclaimed films like Less Than Zero and Chaplin and edgy films such as Natural Born Killers. Downey Jr.'s versatility and talent made him the perfect choice to play the witty and charismatic Tony Stark, a role that earned him global fame and adoration.

His portrayal of Iron Man has become a defining moment in his career and has cemented his status as a pop culture icon. However, Downey Jr. has since moved on from the MCU, and his legacy as the beloved Iron Man will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for generations. Robert Downey Jr. will next be seen in Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan.

2) Chris Evans

Chris Evans got his start in Hollywood with small roles in TV shows before becoming Captain America (Image via Marvel Studios)

Chris Evans is a Hollywood veteran who started his career with small roles in TV shows like Opposite Sex and Boston Public. He then went on to star in several notable movies, including Not Another Teen Movie and Sunshine. Although he is best known for portraying Captain America in the MCU, Chris Evans continues to take on new and exciting projects.

Fans can look forward to seeing him in an upcoming movie called Ghosted, where he will star alongside Ana de Armas in a romantic thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With his upcoming projects, it is clear that he is committed to challenging himself and pushing the boundaries of what he can achieve as an actor.

3) Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson had been acting for over a decade before her MCU debut (Image via Marvel Studios)

Scarlett Johansson's acting prowess extends beyond the realm of the MCU. Before her debut as Black Widow, she had already established herself as a versatile actress with a diverse filmography. Johansson has proven her range as an actress from her breakout role in Lost in Translation to her captivating performances in The Prestige and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

She also has exciting projects, such as Wes Anderson's upcoming romance Asteroid City and Kristin Scott Thomas's directorial debut, My Mother's Wedding, where she will star alongside a talented ensemble cast. Her versatility as an actress has proven time and time again that she can tackle any role with ease, making her a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

4) Tom Hiddleston

Before becoming the God of Mischief, Tom Hiddleston appeared in a number of British TV shows and movies (Image via Marvel Studios)

Before Tom Hiddleston became the God of Mischief in the MCU, he had already made a name for himself in British TV and film, including appearances in Wallander and War Horse.

Since then, he has continued to add to his impressive resume, including a Netflix political thriller called White Stork, talks of reprising his role in the second season of The Night Manager and starring roles in film adaptations of Frank Miller's Hard Boiled and Shakespeare's Richard II.

In 2022, Hiddleston was announced to star in and executive produce the limited series The White Darkness on Apple TV+. This is another exciting project for the talented actor, showcasing his versatility and range as a performer. Hiddleston's career trajectory is one to watch as he continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performances on both the big and small screens.

5) Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo had a successful career in independent films before joining the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Mark Ruffalo's journey to becoming the Hulk in the MCU was paved with success in independent films. He demonstrated his acting prowess in critically acclaimed movies such as You Can Count On Me, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30.

Ruffalo's transition to the Marvel universe has been seamless, and he has continued to showcase his talent as an actor in the role of Bruce Banner. His range as an actor has made him an asset to the MCU, where he has earned acclaim for portraying the conflicting and complex character of Bruce Banner/The Hulk.

6) Chris Hemsworth

Before wielding Mjolnir, Chris Hemsworth was a relative unknown in Hollywood (Image via Marvel Studios)

Before becoming known as the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth was relatively unknown in Hollywood, with only a small role in Star Trek and some appearances in Australian TV shows and movies to his name. However, he quickly gained recognition for his portrayal of Thor in the MCU, propelling him to stardom.

Since then, Hemsworth has made a name for himself with roles in other blockbusters like Extraction and the upcoming Furiosa spin-off from Mad Max: Fury Road. However, in a recent episode of his National Geographic documentary, Hemsworth revealed his plans to take an indefinite break from acting to spend more time with his family.

This decision was partly influenced by his family's history of Alzheimer's disease, as Hemsworth has inherited a genetic risk factor. While fans may miss his charismatic on-screen presence, it is admirable that Hemsworth prioritizes his family and personal well-being.

7) Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd had been acting for over 20 years before joining the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Paul Rudd's career in Hollywood spans over two decades, and his work in the entertainment industry is not limited to his role in the MCU. He is widely recognized for his performances in several hit comedies, including Clueless, Anchorman, and This Is 40, showcasing his talent as a versatile actor with impeccable comic timing.

Rudd's extensive experience in comedy has proven invaluable in his portrayal of Ant-Man, infusing the character with wit and humor while still conveying the necessary depth and emotion. His contribution to the MCU has been significant, and his ability to seamlessly balance comedy and drama has cemented his status as a beloved member of the Marvel family.

8) Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch had already gained a following for his role in the TV show Sherlock before joining the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrayed Doctor Strange in the MCU, had already established himself as a respected actor before joining the superhero franchise. He gained a significant following for his portrayal of the titular character in the TV series Sherlock and also appeared in critically acclaimed films like Atonement and The Imitation Game.

Cumberbatch continues to be a sought-after actor outside of the MCU as well. He is set to star in Wes Anderson's upcoming film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on the Roald Dahl short story of the same name. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley, and is sure to be another showcase of Cumberbatch's talent.

9) Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman had a successful career in TV and movies before joining the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Chadwick Boseman was a talented actor who significantly impacted the entertainment industry before his untimely passing in 2020. He had a successful career in TV and movies, showcasing his range as an actor through his notable roles in shows like Lincoln Heights and Persons Unknown and films like 42 and Get on Up.

However, in the groundbreaking Marvel movie, Boseman's most iconic role came in 2018 when he starred as T'Challa in The Black Panther. He brought grace, strength, and dignity to the role, making T'Challa a beloved character and cementing Boseman's legacy as a gifted actor who will be greatly missed.

10) Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana had already established herself as a sci-fi icon before joining the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Zoe Saldana's portrayal of Gamora in the MCU has become iconic, but the actress was no stranger to sci-fi before joining the franchise. Her roles in movies like Avatar and Star Trek cemented her status as a genre favorite. Fans of Saldana can look forward to seeing her reprise her role as Gamora in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released in May 2023 as part of the MCU's Phase Five.

Outside of the MCU, Saldana has also been busy with her role as Neytiri in the Avatar franchise. She is set to appear in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4, scheduled to be released in 2024 and 2026, respectively. With these exciting projects on the horizon, it's clear that Zoe Saldana's star power will continue to shine bright in sci-fi cinema for years.

