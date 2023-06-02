Chris Hemsworth says he will return as Thor on one condition

Chris Hemsworth is currently gearing up for the release of Extraction 2, but the MCU veteran has revealed in a recent interview with Spanish magazine AccionCine, what it would take for him to return as Thor in the MCU.

Hemsworth played Thor in eight films of the MCU, however, the God of Thunder's characterization had faced a lot of changes, especially when it came to the tone. The character started off being very sombre, mellow, and Shakespearean in his early films only to jump into comedic territory in Thor: Ragnarok after comedy director Taika Waititi took over the directing reigns.

Multiverse Saga Gifs @multiversegifs Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) https://t.co/nuYbtsqHYC

The character then returned to his sombre roots in Avengers: Infinity War, only to slowly go back into a comedic sphere in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now Chris Hemsworth has revealed what it would take for him to return as Thor, saying that it all depended on the type of story and if the material to work with is new and unique.

Chris Hemsworth says that his return as Thor is dependent on the type of story told and uniqueness of said story

Chris Hemsworth wants a change in Thor's characterization if he were to return as the character (Image via Marvel)

In an interview with Spanish magazine AccionCine, Chris Hemsworth revealed that although he had no concrete plans to return as Thor, his reprisal of the superhero role in future MCU installments depends on the type of story told and how unique it is:

"I have no idea. I've said it before, it all depends on the type of story. It has to be something unique. What I don't want is to do the same with the character until the end, until there is a feeling of exhaustion in the audience."

He continued, stating how he was willing to return if there was excitement for it and that his return all depended on a new story, which had to be special:

"But if there is excitement for it, I am always willing to return. If there is a new story, it has to be something very special. I'm sure there's something exciting to tell, so we'll have to wait and see. You have to wait to find it."

Mcu Content @MarvelsContent Chris Hemsworth says Thor would have to change drastically if he comes back to play the character



“I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity. Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.” Chris Hemsworth says Thor would have to change drastically if he comes back to play the character“I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity. Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.” https://t.co/3AoR4j3SCH

In a past interview with Josh Horrowitz on the Happy, Sad and Confused podcast, Chris Hemsworth revealed that if he were to return as Thor, the tone of the character had to be drastically different from his portrayals in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the interview with Horrowitz, he even took, what seemed to be an indirect jab at Taika Waititi's depiction of Thor in Love and Thunder by claiming that the character had lost his mind in the film and how it had to figure out its life path from there.

When can fans see Chris Hemsworth's Thor next in the MCU?

Chris Hemsworth's Thor could potentially appear in Deadpool 3 or Eternals 2 among other MCU projects (Image via Marvel)

As to when fans can see Chris Hemsworth's Thor in the MCU following his appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, it remains to be seen, as the actor had mentioned that he has no concrete plan for his return. However, the end message of Love and Thunder's post-credits scene said "Thor will return," which implies that the character will very likely return in the future.

Also factoring into Thor's MCU future is Hemsworth's decision to take a break from acting after he has completed his work in Extraction 2 and Furiousa. For the unversed, the actor had learned while filming his docu-series Limitless that he's at risk of getting Alzheimer's disease due to possessing a genetic makeup of two copies of the APOE4 gene from both his parents.

Marvel Facts @MarveIFacts Chris Hemsworth eats up to 10 meals and 4,500 calories a day to get into shape to play Thor Chris Hemsworth eats up to 10 meals and 4,500 calories a day to get into shape to play Thor https://t.co/JtIMWkH2JZ

Despite his uncertainty on his future as Thor, many fans are expecting Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder to eventually face off against Brett Goldstein's Hercules, after a showdown between them was teased in the mid-credits scene of Love and Thunder.

However, there are a number of upcoming projects in the MCU where Chris Hemsworth could appear as Thor again. The most obvious ones being Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, given the character's status as a veteran and founding Avenger.

Another project could be Deadpool 3, as the actor himself jokingly suggested in an interview with BBC Radio's Ali Plumb about wanting to be in the film to beat Hugh Jackman's record of "having the longest career as a Marvel superhero" after the latter had played Wolverine for 17 years.

Mcu Master @Mcu_Master01 #Thor

Chris Hemsworth is always ready to return to the role of Thor, but for this there must be a good story.



- “I already said, it all depends on the story. It must be something unique. Chris Hemsworth is always ready to return to the role of Thor, but for this there must be a good story. @chrishemsworth - “I already said, it all depends on the story. It must be something unique. #ThorChris Hemsworth is always ready to return to the role of Thor, but for this there must be a good story.@chrishemsworth - “I already said, it all depends on the story. It must be something unique. https://t.co/5eEqiox2Wj

Yet another project where Hemsworth's Thor could return in is a possible Eternals 2, given how the film had established a connection between the God of Thunder and Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, when the latter jokingly mentioned that Thor would follow him around as a kid.

Nonetheless, even though Chris Hemsworth currently has no plans to return as Thor in the MCU's future, fans of the actor can only hope that he does.

Hemsworth can next be caught in action in Extraction 2, which is set to release on June 16, 2023, on Netflix. The Thor star will then be seen as the antagonist in the Anya Taylor-Joy starrer Furiosa, which will release in 2024 and serve as a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Poll : Do you want Chris Hemsworth to return as Thor? Yes No 0 votes