Elizabeth Olsen not eager to return as Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen, who played Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, in six projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently revealed that she is not very eager to return as the character in an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors, where she spoke with actress Meghann Fahy about their respective careers and acting crafts.

Olsen's Scarlet Witch had a rather interesting character journey in the MCU, where she and her brother Quicksilver started off as antagonists of the Avengers and allies of Ultron, only to team up with the superhero team to save Earth when she realized the level of destruction Tony Stark's haywire creation was going to cause. In the process, she lost her brother, who was killed by Ultron, after which she took revenge on the robot and ripped his heart out.

Wanda then joined the Avengers and played an integral part in their civil war, joining Captain America in opposing the government. She then formed a relationship with Vision, only to lose him to Thanos during the Infinity War, but eventually helped the team take the alien warlord down in Avengers: Endgame after she was brought back to life by Bruce Banner.

However, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda soon became an antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after she was possessed by the Darkhold, but she then seemingly sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold in every universe after realizing that she almost became a monster when she saw the horrified faces of alternate versions of her fake children Billy and Tommy, all thanks to the efforts of Doctor Strange and America Chavez.

"No, I don't": Elizabeth Olsen says she does not miss playing Wanda and is proud of what she and Marvel did with the character

Elizabeth Olsen is satisfied with what she did with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and is not eager to come back (Images via Marvel/Getty)

Speaking with Fahy in the Actors on Actors interview, Elizabeth Olsen, when asked about whether or not she missed playing Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, revealed that she did not and was not eager to reprise the role again, claiming that she was proud of what she and Marvel had done with the character. She said:

"No, I don’t. I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do."

Olsen then added that she was surprised by the opportunity offered by WandaVision. Claiming that if someone told her she was fired from Marvel, she would feel proud of her work in the show:

"I think 'WandaVision' was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all."

In a Comfest Con event in Kuwait on Februar 2023, Elizabeth Olsen, when asked about a new storyline she wanted to tackle as Wanda, revealed that she did want to come back to play the character but that she could not share how the storyline would unfold, owing to Marvel's penchant for secrecy.

Also, in March 2023, Olsen stated in an interview with ScreenRant that if she were to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) in the future, she wanted the character to have a redemption arc and also a lot more humorous personality.

When can fans next see Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the MCU?

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Image via Marvel)

As to when fans can next see Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the MCU, it remains to be seen, given how Marvel has not announced any news regarding the character's return. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that he was willing to work with Olsen again, saying:

"I’d work with Lizzie [Olsen] for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the Multiverse! We’ll have to see."

One potential project where Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch could make a comeback is Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: Coven of Chaos, given that it is a spin-off of WandaVision and that Hahn's Agatha Harkness was trapped by Wanda in her fake Westview reality, with the upcoming show focusing on how Harkness will get out of it.

Further supporting the notion of this project being a possible comeback for Wanda are the rumors suggesting that the show will introduce a real version of Wanda's fake son from her false Westview reality, Billy Maximoff.

Another project where Elizabeth Olsen could make a comeback as Wanda would be Paul Bettany's Vision Quest, given her connection to the titular character.

However, if not the aforementioned projects, then fans will have to wait until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars roll out before they can see her back as Wanda again.

Fans of Elizabeth Olsen can currently catch her in all seven episodes of HBO Max's Love and Death miniseries, where she essays the role of real-life homemaker and accused serial killer Candy Montgomery.

