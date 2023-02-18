Every girlfriend and love interest Superman has ever had

Fans of Superman have widely accepted him as a loyal lover of Lois Lane. However, the Kryptonian hero is hardly a one-woman-man. As various versions, series, and alternate realities have pointed out, Superman has had encounters with women from all parts of the universe.

The superhero’s early life, his adult life, and his post-apocalypse life have all had different ladies connected to him. This discussion is relevant because of the storyline of Justice League #12 that showcases Superman with Wonder Woman hinting at a long-term romantic alliance there.

Apart from Lane and the Amazonian warrior, there have been women who have been part of the superhero's life, even if they were there for a short spell of time. It is also worth nothing that some of these encounters were one-sided as well.

Superman’s various love interests

Besides being busy saving the world that Kal-El has accepted as his home, the hero has been chasing a softer, more personal interest in the opposite gender too. Though many fans believe him to be shy and gentlemanly in approaching the ladies, the count of women in his life may come as a surprise.

1) Lois Lane

Lois remained Superman's main love Image via DC Comics)

It is no surprise that Lois Lane stands out as the most important female interest in the superhero's life. The relationship they share is a complex one, thanks to the superhero’s dual identity. Lois tries to reveal Superman's identity and get close to the superhero, which he tries to avoid.

However, Clark Kent, the civilian identity of Kal-El, wants to get Lois’s attention but she spurns him. This makes for an amusing read and places Lois as the main love interest.

A series of stories have also portrayed Lois as the superhero’s wife. However, the New 52 series has taken Lois out of the equation.

2) Lana Lang

Lana was Superman's high school friend (Image via DC Comics and Pinterest)

Though Lois Lane was introduced much earlier to comic readers, Lana Lang came before in the superhero’s life. She relates to a younger version of Clark Kent when he was in high school. She is portrayed as the mighty hero's high school friend and sweetheart.

In some stories, adult Lana chases the hero in Metropolis and resents Clark’s interest in Lois. She later married Pete Ross, Clark’s childhood friend, and when she had a baby, she decided to name it Clark.

3) Lori Lemaris

Lori Lemaris was a mermaid who was a co-student with Clark Kent at Metropolis University.

In 1959, in the edition of Superman #159, the wheelchair-bound student attracted young Clark’s attention and he proposed to her. She turned him down to go to her underwater home. This part-human-part-fish character does not feature often in the superhero's stories.

4) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman and Superman make a super-power couple (Image via DC Comics)

For many fans, this alliance is an ideal power couple. Both Superman and Wonder Woman have a lot of similarities. They are immensely powerful, have similar qualities, and do not belong to human society, yet work to help earth dwellers. They even have similar looks and dressing sense.

In 1989, the comic edition of Superman: Distant Fires showed Earth in the post-apocalypse era. The story showed the two superheroes in a marital bond with a son. Batman: Dark Knight Strikes Again also showed the two superheroes in a future world with their super-daughter Lara.

The plot of the graphic novel, Kingdom Come, justifies the marriage of Diana and Kal-El since Lois was killed by the Joker.

Some lesser-known romances of Superman

1) Maxima

Maxima was a despot who was rejected by Superman (Image via DC comics)

Here was a one-sided romance offered to the caped hero. Maxima, Princess of the Planet Almerac, debuted in Action Comics (Vol 1) #645. She offered to get married to the flying superhero and have kids with him. He refused since she was a despot.

To woo him, Maxima joined Justice League but the superhero had already teamed up with Lois Lane. Thwarted by the Kryptonian, the Almerac princess joined the Superman Revenge Squad.

2) Luma Lynai

Case Aiken @CaseAiken Anyway, Luma Lynai lived on another planet and was empowered by its Orange sun. Superman traveled there and wooed her, his powers working just as well in the orange rays. Anyway, Luma Lynai lived on another planet and was empowered by its Orange sun. Superman traveled there and wooed her, his powers working just as well in the orange rays. https://t.co/FJwcKRg8PJ

Troubled by loneliness, the Man of Steel searched the universe through the Fortress of Solitude’s supercomputer for an ideal partner. The computer threw up the name of Luna Lynai, a superwoman resident of the planet Staryl. The Kryptonian hero met her and spent some time with her.

The story took a turn when he found out that Luma’s powers come from an orange sun and the yellow sun of Earth will be deadly for her. Since Clark had planned to continue his life on Earth, they decided to separate.

3) Cat Grant

Cheryl Lynn Eaton @cheryllynneaton Would you make a Superman movie and have Clark fall in love with Cat Grant instead of Lois Lane? Because that's essentially what was done in the Netflix Iron Fist show. Would you make a Superman movie and have Clark fall in love with Cat Grant instead of Lois Lane? Because that's essentially what was done in the Netflix Iron Fist show.

Catherine Grant, Cat for short, was a columnist-turned-reporter on The Daily Planet. A colleague of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Cat Grant was romantically interested in the superhero. Though initially, Clark showed a liking for Cat, his affections were genuinely directed towards Lois. As such, they became friends and work partners.

4) Lyla Lerrol

Comic Book History @comicbookhist



By Jerry Siegel, Wayne Boring, Stan Kaye, Joe Letterese & Henry Boltinoff; cover by Curt Swan, Kaye & Ira Schnapp. #dccomics #superman Turning 60: Superman returns to Krypton and meets Lyla Lerrol in SUPERMAN #141; cover dated November 1960.By Jerry Siegel, Wayne Boring, Stan Kaye, Joe Letterese & Henry Boltinoff; cover by Curt Swan, Kaye & Ira Schnapp. @DCComics Turning 60: Superman returns to Krypton and meets Lyla Lerrol in SUPERMAN #141; cover dated November 1960.By Jerry Siegel, Wayne Boring, Stan Kaye, Joe Letterese & Henry Boltinoff; cover by Curt Swan, Kaye & Ira Schnapp. @DCComics #dccomics #superman https://t.co/0fvUry80qe

Lyla was an actress on the planet Krypton. Clark met her when he time-traveled to his home planet of the past. He fell for the actress and decided to settle down with her before he came back to Earth. However, she had affected his imagination.

In Superman Annual #11, archenemy Mongul attacked the superhero with Black Mercy, a fantasy-inducing plant. It forced Kal-El to fantasize about his life on Krypton which didn’t explode.

He also had a settled family life with Lyla and his children there. Batman removed the deadly plant and restored the mighty hero’s sanity.

5) Lisa Lasalle

Lisa was ready to sacrifice for Superman (Image via Comic Vine)

Lisa was a neighbor and Clark met her on his first day of work. She had asked him out on a date and they got closer. However, Clark’s double identity caused problems.

When Lisa found out about Clark’s identity as Superman, she not only kept it secret from the world but injured herself in the hero’s fight with Zod.

6) Lady Zara

Zara-Ra is another Kryptonian who survived the destruction of the planet. She revealed that according to Krypton's laws, she was married to Kal-El as an infant. She became a wealthy socialite in New Krypton and wanted to bring her husband back. However, she was in love with her bodyguard.

The Kryptonian superhero helped her get free of Kryptonian marriage and unite with her bodyguard. They parted ways amicably after he helped her fight the wicked Lord Nor of New Krypton.

7) Lacy Warfield

Wayne Russell @wavne @ChrisHewitt It has to be Superman 4 for me when Lacy Warfield is whisked off into the unforgiving vacuum of space and returns to Earth unscathed. @ChrisHewitt It has to be Superman 4 for me when Lacy Warfield is whisked off into the unforgiving vacuum of space and returns to Earth unscathed. https://t.co/eGcRW3nyja

Lacy Warfield was introduced in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace as an alternative love interest for the superhero. Lacy’s tycoon father David Warfield acquired The Daily Planet and wanted Lacy to turn it into a tabloid. Though sharing a mutual attraction, Clark Kent soon realized it would be a mistake to pursue Lacy.

8) Beautiful Dreamer

The Beautiful Dreamer was introduced as a New God. She was a member of Forever People who could join together to form the Infinity Man, the most powerful cosmic character.

In most of the stories, the Man of Steel has worked with the Beautiful Dreamer and shared a platonic relationship. One storyline, though, explored the superhero married to the New God, having kids and Darkseid destroying Superman’s family along with the New Gods and New Genesis.

9) Sally Selwyn

Steve Chung @SteveChung1968

facebook.com/steve.chung.33… In memory of AnnMarie Plastino, the model and inspiration for Sally Selwyn, "The Sweetheart That Superman Forgot!" by Jerry Siegel and Al Plastino. In memory of AnnMarie Plastino, the model and inspiration for Sally Selwyn, "The Sweetheart That Superman Forgot!" by Jerry Siegel and Al Plastino.facebook.com/steve.chung.33… https://t.co/gwQ2TnQ9jm

Debuting in Superman (Vol 1) #165, Sally belongs to the superhero's amnesia episode. Exposure to red Kryptonite caused the Man of Steel to lose his memory and wander into the ranch of wealthy farmer Digby Selwyn. He stayed there for a few weeks and romanced the farmer’s daughter Sally.

A riding accident paralyzed him and one of her rivals tried to kill the superhero. He would have drowned if Aquaman had not saved him. After this, his memory and powers were restored but he totally forgot about Sally.

Needless to say, Superman did have quite a few love interests, however, most fans prefer remembering him as the superhero who loved Lois Lane. Several fans consider her to be his main love interest.

Poll : 0 votes