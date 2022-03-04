From the Hulk to Spider-Man: 6 strongest superheroes that Batman can defeat

Batman is one of the most popular comic book characters ever created. Billionaire Bruce Wayne puts on his suit at night to instill fear over the crime in Gotham. He is known for using his hi-tech gadgets, his tactical awareness and combat skills to best his enemies, despite his no-kill rule.

Over the years in the comics, he has fought several villains that make up his Rogues Gallery, which is one of the largest of any superhero ever. From the maniac Joker to the mysterious Riddler, the Caped Crusader always stood tall and showed them that Gotham belongs to justice.

However, apart from the villains, the Dark Knight fought a few famous comic book superheroes and defeated them as well. The fanbase would love to see him go one-on-one with several other heroes, which might test the Caped Crusader's wit and mettle.

Top 6 superheroes that Batman can defeat despite having no powers

6) Daredevil

The matchup between the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and The Dark Knight of Gotham will be a battle of combat and fear. Both Daredevil and Batman rely on fear as a tool to defeat their enemies and eliminate crime. Murdock as a lawyer believes in justice similar to Bruce and both of them take matters into their own hands to bring it to their crime ridden cities.

However, if both were to go one-on-one against each other, the Caped Crusader could easily defeat Daredevil. While both are equally skilled in combat and Daredevil could catch Batarangs thrown towards him, he can't match the amount of tech and gadgets that Bruce uses to defeat him in a fight.

5) Hulk

Back in 1981, DC & Marvel did a crossover comic titled Batman vs The Incredible Hulk (with an underline of "Also featuring the vile villainy of The Joker"). In the comic, the Joker convinced the Hulk that Batman was the enemy and it led to the two of them trading blows in an epic fight where the Caped Crusader was obviously losing in front of the Hulk's enormous strength.

Using his wits ultimately, he made Hulk breathe the knockout gas that made him go down in the fight, after causing some serious damage. If this was a modern Hulk, the fight between the two would be much different.

While, Batman would still triumph as Hulk's biggest advantage is his strength and size, his disadvantage is that he's oftentimes a mindless rage monster. When pitted against one of the best strategists in the comics and even though the Dark Knight is just a mere mortal, the strategic element wins out over brute strength.

4) Captain America

In the mid 90s, Marvel & DC rolled out a series of crossover comics where heroes either teamed up or went against one another. The #3 issue featured a battle between the two most skilled combat fighters, Batman and Captain America. Their fight took place in the sewers down below the ground and both of them were brawlers, trained in all sorts of combat and martial arts, so those moves didn't work for each other.

The Super Soldier serum would realistically give Cap a huge edge here, but that was never discussed in the comic. Batman did win the encounter by both having a bit of luck, being more aware of his surroundings and fighting from the shadows. Ultimately, when the sewer water was drowning Captain America, The Dark Knight saved him from drowning completely.

3) Spider-Man

While in the comics, Batman and Spider-Man have teamed up in several crossover editions, specifically in 1990s in a comic series called Disordered Minds, there has been no story of them going head-to-head against one another.

As Spider-Man has all that raw strength and agility, he could easily defeat the Caped Crusader in a hand-to-hand combat situation. Even the Dark Knight's lurking in the shadows and surprise attacks won't work due to the webslinger's Spider Sense. However, keeping into account the current MCU's version of Holland's Spider-Man and DCEU's Pattinson helmed Batman, it is easier to draw a conclusion there.

The MCU's Peter Parker is still a teenager and is easily flustered. He's sometimes all over the place with his attitude and his plans and that's something the Caped Crusader could probably exploit. If given the chance, the Peter Tingle is a difficult obstacle to overcome, but if Batman can keep Peter disoriented and a little frightened, then he would be beatable.

2) Iron Man

The battle of the geniuses, billionaires, playboys and philanthropists. Despite being a fight that most fans would die to see, Batman and Iron Man have never gone head-to-head before. However, if talking about the MCU's version of Tony Stark and DCEU's Bruce Wayne, it's easier to say who might have a upper hand here.

Both of them are very similar and yet extremely different as Bruce Wayne always feels more like a disguise with Batman as the real deal. Whereas Tony Stark is always himself. Even when he suits up, facing Iron Man could be the biggest challenge for the Dark Knight as he would go against the most advanced tech innovator in the universe. But like everyone else, Tony does have a weakness as his entire life, even as his alter ego, is out on display.

Using this to his advantage, Bruce can take some prep time and create just one gadget that would entirely dismantle Iron Man's suit as he could strike at Tony when the latter would least expect it.

1) Superman

Batman vs Superman is one of the most hotly debated superhero matchups of all time. Every comic book fan loves to discuss and debate either how the Caped Crusader could use his wits and strategy to best the Last son of Krypton or how Superman would crush Batman like a bug if they were ever fighting.

There have been several moments in comic book history of them going against one another, where they made an entire movie about it. Just to leave it with a disappointing way to end the fight. Both Clark and Bruce's mom's name was Martha and that made Batman see Superman as not only an ally but one with human emotions.

However, if there was another situation of them fighting, Batman would win most of the time due to his tactical superiority and the prep time he would devote before stepping into a fight. Being a billionaire, he would easily have access to Kryptonite and could make cool gadgets to take down the Last Son of Krypton.

