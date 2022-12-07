Marvel superheroes differ in terms of their powers, abilities, and goals, as well as their personalities. For example, Iron Man is an arrogant and egotistical hero who only seems to care about himself, whereas Spider-Man is humorous and quippy in his fights with baddies.

Superheroes, like us, are aligned with certain zodiac sign qualities in terms of attitude, behavior, and how they approach or react to certain situations. This listicle aims to ask the question: Which Marvel superhero are you, based on your zodiac?

A line-up of some heroes (Image via Marvel Comics)

Matching 12 Marvel heroes with 12 Zodiac signs

1) Aries: Captain Marvel (March 20 - April 19)

Left: Captain Marvel in comics, Right: Captain Marvel played by Brie Larson in the MCU (Images via Marvel)

People with Aries as their zodiac sign tend to be determined and confident. They are also known for their competitive nature and desire to be the best. This trait fits Captain Marvel.

She is determined, confident, and has no time for unnecessary things. She also wants to be the best.

2) Taurus - Black Panther (April 20 - May 20)

Left: Black Panther in comics, Right: Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman in the MCU (Images via Marvel)

Taureans are known for their dedication to goals and crafts. They are also stoic and very calm. A perfect Taurean from the MCU would be King of Wakanda, T'Challa a.k.a Black Panther.

Black Panther is known for being stoic and calm under pressure. He is also known for his immense dedication to his goal, i.e., protecting his fellow Wakandans from foreign threats as well as honing his abilities as a warrior and king.

3) Gemini - Deadpool (May 21 - June 20)

Left: Deadpool in Marvel, Right: Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds in 20th Century Fox's Deadpool films (Image via Marvel/20th Century Fox)

Geminis are known for being very spontaneous, for their playful aura, and for being very erratic in everything they do. Does this remind you of a certain merc with a mouth: Deadpool?

Deadpool is known for being very erratic in his dealings with fellow heroes such as Wolverine or Spider-Man. He is also extremely playful, humorous, and quite spontaneous. A perfect Gemini, indeed.

4) Cancer - Spider-Man (June 21 - July 21)

Left: Spider-Man in comics, Right: Spider-Man played by Tom Holland in the MCU (Images via Marvel/Sony Pictures)

Cancerians tend to be very protective of themselves and their loved ones and try their level best to make people around them comfortable.

No Marvel hero is as protective of themselves compared to Spider-Man. Spidey's self-protectiveness is reflected in keeping his identity a secret, and his desire to protect his loved ones such as Mary Jane or Aunt May.

5) Leo - Thor (July 22 - August 22)

Left: Thor in comics, Right: Thor played by Chris Hemsworth in the MCU (Images via Marvel)

Leos are known for being ambitious, dramatic, and loyal to anyone they deem close. They also love to be the center of attention. Thor fits this trait very well.

Thor is known for being dramatic in his dealings - be it his daily activities or fighting superheroes. He is also known to be loyal to his friends and would die for them without a second thought.

6) Virgo - Mr. Fantastic (August 23 - September 22)

Left: Mr. Fantastic in comics, Right: Mr. Fantastic played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Images via Marvel)

Virgos are famous or notorious, depending on the scenario. They are also known for being extremely busy, completing tasks on their own initiative, and being extremely logical, pragmatic, and systematic in their approach to problem-solving.

Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic Four fits this trait perfectly. He is incredibly busy with his work, casting aside family time, and solving any problem given to him by his own volition. He also approaches any situation through a logical, pragmatic, and systematic lens.

7) Libra - Elektra (September 23 - October 22)

Left: Elektra in comics, Right: Elektra played by Elodie Yung in Netflix's Daredevil (Images via Marvel/Netflix)

Librans are known to strive for equilibrium and balance in their lives. Martial artist, assassin, occasional antihero, and superhero Elektra fits this bill.

Elektra always tries to balance her tenacious behavior and her wide range of skills in her everyday life. Doesn't she sound like a true-blue Libran?

8) Scorpio - Black Widow (October 23 - November 21)

Left: Black Widow in comics, Right: Black Widow played by Scarlett Johansson in the MCU (Images via Marvel)

Scorpios are known for being very secretive, elusive, and mysterious. They exude an aura that no one can seem to decipher. They are also very bold and fiercely loyal. These traits encompass Black Widow's entire character.

Black Widow exudes elusiveness and mystery. No hero can seem to figure out who or what she is and cannot really tell what she is feeling at a certain point in time. She is also very bold in her dealings and fiercely loyal to her friends.

9) Sagittarius - Vision (November 22 - December 20)

Left: Vision in comics, Right: Vision played by Paul Bettany in the MCU (Images via Marvel)

Sagittarians are known for their love of exploring and being incredibly smart and philosophical in their approach.

These characteristics are embodied by Vision, an android who is philosophical in his understanding of humanity and eager to discover what it has to offer.

He is also incredibly smart in his understanding that while humans are flawed, there is beauty in those flaws, unlike his creator Ultron, who always viewed humans as problematic.

10) Capricorn - Luke Cage (21 December - January 19)

Left: Luke Cage in comics, Right: Luke Cage played by Mike Colter in Netflix's Luke Cage (Images via Marvel/Netflix)

Capricorns are known for their strength, never giving up, and understanding the value of time. No hero perfectly aligns with these traits more than Luke Cage.

Luke never gives up even when the odds against him in battle prove too much. He also knows how important his time is. He thus makes sure to balance his superheroics and his family life with Jessica Jones and their daughter Danielle.

11) Aquarius - Professor X (20 January - February 17)

Left: Professor X in comics, Right: Professor X played by Sir Patrick Stewart in 20th Century Fox's X-Men films (Images via Marvel/20th Century Fox)

Aquarians are peace lovers and healers. They always strive to ensure peace and harmony. While they are social, they do not participate in interactions unless they feel like it. They are also highly intellectual. These traits fit Charles Xavier a.k.a Professor X.

Professor X always advocates for a peaceful co-existence between humans and mutants unlike his hardened best friend/rival Magneto or the realistic Wolverine.

12) Pisces - Silver Surfer (February 18 - March 19)

Left: Silver Surfer in comics, Right: Silver Surfer played by Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (Images via Marvel/20th Century Fox)

Pisceans are known for their emotional awareness, gracious personality, and wisdom. These traits are prevalent in Silver Surfer, the infamous herald of Galactus, the world devourer.

Silver Surfer always presents himself graciously to allies and enemies alike and also has a lot of wisdom from his past as Norrin Radd from the planet Zenn-La and his experiences as Galactus' herald.

