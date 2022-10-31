AFG vs SL, ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022: The Gabba, Brisbane pitch history and T20I records

The Gabba will host two matches of the T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow (November 1). The first match of the day will be between Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. England will take on New Zealand in the second game of the day.

Brisbane hosted its first two matches of T20 World Cup 2022 over the last two days. In both matches, the team that batted first successfully defended the target. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss decides to bat first in tomorrow's matches.

Ahead of the double-header in Brisbane, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by The Gabba.

The Gabba, Brisbane T20I stats

T20I matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 96 - Damien Martyn (AUS) vs. South Africa, 2006.

Best bowling figures: 4/20 - Mitchell Starc (AUS) vs. West Indies, 2022.

Highest team score: 209/3 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2006.

Lowest team score: 114 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2006.

Highest successful run chase: 161/4 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2009.

Average 1st innings score: 167

The Gabba, Brisbane last T20I match pitch report

Australia won the previous match at this venue (Image: Getty)

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand will take the field in Brisbane for the first time in T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow. Earlier today, Australia battled against Ireland at this venue and registered a comfortable 42-run win.

Captain Aaron Finch's 63-run knock guided the Aussies to a 179-run total in their 20 overs. Chasing a target of 180, Ireland lost all their wickets for 137 runs in just 18.1 overs. Lorcan Tucker top-scored for the team with an unbeaten 71.

15 wickets fell in the two innings of the match, with the pacers bagging 10 of them. The batters hit 10 sixes in the 38.1 overs bowled during the Australia vs Ireland game.

