ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Australia match

The Ashes rivalry will reignite in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday as fans will witness the England vs Australia match in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. Both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Defending champions Australia started their campaign with a big 89-run defeat against New Zealand but bounced back with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, England defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in their first game. However, they lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS method) in their second match.

Ahead of the important England vs Australia match, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

England vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

England have a slender lead of 11-10 in their head-to-head record against Australia. The two teams have played 23 T20Is against each other, with two of them being abandoned due to rain.

ENG vs AUS head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

England lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against Australia by 2-1. Fans should note that Australia have not defeated England on the grand stage since 2007.

Last 5 England vs Australia games in England

England have won four of their last five home T20Is against Australia. Here is a short summary of those five encounters:

AUS (146/5) beat ENG (145/6) by 5 wickets, Sep 8, 2020. ENG (158/4) beat AUS (157/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 6, 2020. ENG (162/7) beat AUS (160/6) by 2 runs, Sep 4, 2020. ENG (221/5) beat AUS (193) by 28 runs, Jun 27, 2018. ENG (182/5) beat AUS (177/8) by 5 runs, Aug 31, 2015.

Last 5 ENG vs AUS games in Australia

Australia and England have won two matches each in the last five meetings between the two nations on Australian soil. Here's a summary of those games:

ENG (112/2) vs AUS, No result, Oct 14, 2022. ENG (178/7) beat AUS (170/6) by 8 runs, Oct 12, 2022. ENG (208/6) beat AUS (200) by 8 runs, Oct 9, 2022. AUS (138/3) beat ENG (137/7) by 7 wickets, Feb 10, 2018. AUS (161/5) beat ENG (155/9) by 5 wickets, Feb 7, 2018.

