ENG vs IRE, NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne pitch history and T20I records

The T20 World Cup 2022 will return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow (October 26) for a double-header contest in Group 1.

Former champions England will lock horns with neighbors Ireland in the opening game. The second game will feature last year's runners-up New Zealand and the ever-improving Afghanistan team.

England and New Zealand won their respective opening encounters in Group 1 while Ireland and Afghanistan suffered big defeats. Considering the strengths and weaknesses of the four teams competing tomorrow, it shouldn't be a surprise if England and New Zealand register wins in Melbourne.

Ahead of the double-header at the MCG, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous games played on this ground.

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne T20I stats

T20I matches played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 89 - David Warner (AUS) vs. England, 2009.

Best bowling figures: 4/30 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. England, 2014.

Highest team score: 184/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Lowest team score: 74 - India vs. Australia, 2008.

Highest successful run chase: 172/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 142

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch report last T20I match

In the previous T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India beat Pakistan by four wickets. Regarded by many fans as the best T20 World Cup match of all time, the Men in Blue made an incredible comeback to stun their arch-rivals.

Pakistan posted 159 runs on the board after losing the toss. Chasing 160 for a win, India slumped to 31/4. Virat Kohli then played an innings of a lifetime, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls and helping India win on the last ball.

12 sixes were hit by the batters in the India vs Pakistan match. A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners bagging only two of them.

