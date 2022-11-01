England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

England will face New Zealand in a key Super 12 encounter in Group 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Rain and abandoned matches have played a big role in the “group of death”. As a result, teams are having to scamper around for key points.

As of now, New Zealand are best placed with five points from three matches and a healthy net run rate of +3.850. A win on Tuesday will more or less assure them of a top-two finish. The Kiwis are yet to taste defeat in the competition. Apart from comprehensive wins over Australia and Sri Lanka, they shared points with Afghanistan after a washout.

England find themselves in a much trickier situation owing to their shock loss against Ireland. The match against Australia being abandoned hasn’t helped their cause. Also, their only win, which came over Afghanistan, wasn’t a convincing one. In short, England haven’t come into their own yet. A loss to New Zealand will put their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

Today's ENG vs NZ toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, skipper Jos Buttler said:

”It is a used wicket, had a couple of games on it and we fancy a bat today. Whatever you do, you have to do well.”

Both England and New Zealand are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs.

ENG vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Today's ENG vs NZ pitch report

While the pitch is a decent one for batting, since it is a used one, the surface might slow down a bit towards the end of the game. Batting second might thus be slightly tougher.

Today's ENG vs NZ match players list

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

ENG vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Langton Rusere

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

