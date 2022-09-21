IND vs AUS 2022: “By opening with Green, Finch has put his own spot in trouble” - Wasim Jaffer feels Australian captain’s T20 World Cup berth not secure

Aaron Finch may have been named as Australia’s captain for the T20 World Cup next month. However, according to former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, his place in the team could come under the scanner in the wake of Cameron Green's heroics in the Mohali T20I against India.

Green, who is not part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad, opened the innings in David Warner’s absence and hammered 61 in 30 balls. He was named Player of the Match as the Aussies chased down a target of 209 with four wickets in hand.

Finch, who has been struggling for form lately and has even announced his retirement from ODI cricket, was dismissed for 22 off 13. Discussing how the equations could change once the likes of Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh return to the team, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“By opening with Green, Finch has put his own spot in trouble (smiles). With Warner coming back, the Australian selectors will be thinking about it. Marsh and Stonis will also come back. Does Finch stay in the side? I don’t know."

Hailing Green, Jaffer described the all-rounder as a future star and added:

“He is obviously not in the same league as Ben Stokes or Hardik Pandya, but he’s going to be like that. Somebody who bowls 140 kph, bats like that. He’s been pretty consistent across formats.”

Green had a poor day with the ball. He conceded 46 runs in his three overs while picking up one wicket. He bowled the last over of the innings and was slammed for three sixes off the last three deliveries by Hardik Pandya. However, he got his own back with the willow in hand.

“Without Matthew Wade’s knock, I don’t think Australia would have won” - Wasim Jaffer

While Green walked away with the Player of the Match award for his batting performance in the 1st T20I, Jaffer reckons that Matthew Wade’s knock won them the game. He opined:

“In the last five overs, it looked like India were going closer to victory with the run rate getting close to 12. Tim David, playing his first international game (for Australia), was under pressure. Without Matthew Wade’s knock, I don’t think Australia would have won.”

The Aussies needed 40 runs to win in the last three overs. Wade then attacked Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take his team past the winning line, remaining unbeaten on 45 off 21 balls.

