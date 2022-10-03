IND vs SA 2022: 3 experiments Team India can try out in the 3rd T20I

Although Team India have clinched the three-match T20I series against South Africa by winning the first two games, they will be keen to complete a whitewash by emerging victorious in the final match in Indore on Tuesday, October 4. The game will be significant since it will be the last T20I for the Men in Blue before they fly to Australia for the T20 World Cup. In that sense, it is also India’s last chance to experiment, in case they want to try out any.

At least a couple of changes are likely in Team India’s playing XI for the third T20I since Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested, according to some reports. Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the standbys for the T20 World Cup, could thus get a game. One is unsure about the second replacement since India don’t have any other frontline batters in the squad for the South Africa series.

Apart from the change in personnel, the Men in Blue could also explore different tactics.

On that note, here are three experiments Team India can try out in the third T20I against South Africa in Indore.

#1 Opening with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant batting during the Asia Cup. Pic: Getty Images

If Rahul and Kohli are not part of the playing XI, Team India could push Rishabh Pant up the order to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. The young keeper-batter hasn’t got a chance to bat in the series so far. In fact, he might not have even found a place in the playing XI had Hardik Pandya not been rested for the T20Is.

It is more or less clear by now that Dinesh Karthik will be Team India’s first-choice keeper-batter at the T20 World Cup Down Under. If there were any doubts, his seven-ball 17* in the second T20 in Guwahati effectively put the hesitation to bed.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The Indian bowler will miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury.



BCCI are yet to name his replacement in the Indian squad.



A huge blow for Team India and their fans



#teamindia #indiancricketteam #jaspritbumrah BCCI have finally put an end to the Jasprit Bumrah injury saga.The Indian bowler will miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury.BCCI are yet to name his replacement in the Indian squad.A huge blow for Team India and their fans BCCI have finally put an end to the Jasprit Bumrah injury saga.The Indian bowler will miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury.BCCI are yet to name his replacement in the Indian squad.A huge blow for Team India and their fans 💔#teamindia #indiancricketteam #jaspritbumrah https://t.co/aoWTCBSbJp

Since Pant has been picked in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, though, it was be important for the team management to give him some confidence heading into the ICC event. Opening the batting with him would not be a bad idea.

If the left-hander does well, he could be considered an alternative in case Team India suffer injury or fitness issues during the T20 World Cup.

#2 Bowling Deepak Chahar at the death

Deepak Chahar celebrates a wicket during the 1st T20I against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Despite the win in Guwahati, death bowling remains a major concern for India. Defending a total of 237, they allowed South Africa to reach 221. Arshdeep Singh experienced a rare off day in his short T20I career, going for 62 in his four overs. Harshal Patel had another poor match; he ended with 0 for 45 from his four overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been rested for the ongoing series, has also struggled at the death in the last few matches that he has played. With Jasprit Bumrah being officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup, Team India’s woes have only gotten worse. Perhaps Deepak Chahar, who is among the standbys for the ICC event, could be tried out at the death in the third T20I.

Amid the carnage in Guwahati, Chahar came on to bowl the 17th over and conceded only eight, ending the high-scoring game with commendable figures of 0 for 24, which included a maiden. The last three overs of the match went for 11, 26 and 20 as David Miller and Quinton de Kock went berserk.

India have never considered Chahar to be a death bowler. The 30-year-old pacer has always been viewed as a powerplay bowler, who usually completes his quota before the death overs begin. However, considering the struggles of the other fast bowlers, Team India can try and give Chahar two overs at the death, maybe the 18th and 20th overs, and see how it goes.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal for Ravichandran Ashwin

Yuzvendra Chahal during the T20I series against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

Team India have preferred Ravichandran Ashwin to Yuzvendra Chahal for the first two matches of the T20I series against South Africa. To his credit, the off-spinner has done a good job, even though he has not claimed any wickets in the two games.

After registering sensational figures of 0/8 from four overs in Thiruvananthapuram, he went for 37 in Guwahati. He was the only Indian bowler apart from Chahar to go for under 40 runs in the match.

When the Men in Blue began their Asia Cup campaign in the UAE, Chahal was clearly viewed as their No. 1 spinner in T20Is. However, things have changed dramatically over the last few weeks. The leg-spinner has not been at his best, and as a result Team India have been forced to explore the option of Ashwin in the playing XI.

The drawback with having Ashwin in the playing XI, though, is that he is a defensive spinner who can stop runs, but cannot be expected to claim too many wickets. India were looking to Chahal for that role. However, he hasn’t inspired much confidence with his performances in recent matches.

Team India might want to give Chahal a look-in considering the Guwahati encounter will be their last T20I before the World Cup.

