IND vs SA 2022: 3 Team India players for whom the series is crucial keeping the T20 World Cup in mind

After beating Australia 2-1 at home, Team India have now shifted their focus to the upcoming South African challenge. The Men in Blue will face the Proteas in another three-match T20I series, which will be played at home from September 28 to October 4. The three games will be significant since they will be Team India’s last T20I assignment before the World Cup Down Under.

India did not have a great start to the series against Australia as their bowlers failed to defend a huge total of 208. They came back well to win the eight overs per side contest in Nagpur. In the series decider in Hyderabad, half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli saw Team India chase down a challenging target of 187. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (eight wickets) was the standout performer for the hosts in the series.

While the core of the team for the T20 World Cup is more or less ready, there are still concerns over the form of a few players who are part of the 15-member squad.

On that note, let’s look at three Team India players for whom the South Africa series will be significant, keeping the ICC event in mind.

#1 Rishabh Pant

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been in and out of the T20I playing XI. Pic: Getty Images

With every T20I match that Team India plays, it is becoming increasingly clear that Rishabh Pant is no longer the first-choice keeper-batter in the format. The first signs were visible when the left-hander was dropped in favor of Dinesh Karthik for India’s opening match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

After Ravindra Jadeja got injured, Pant was brought back into the playing XI, being the only frontline left-handed batter in the squad. However, he failed to grab his chances yet again. The 24-year-old played in both Super 4 matches, but was dismissed for 14 and 17 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

It was no surprise that Pant was dropped for Karthik in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia. The only reason he was picked in the playing XI for the second game was because the match was reduced to eight overs per side and India did not need a fifth bowler. Unfortunately for him, he did not get to bat and was swiftly axed for the series decider.

There’s no doubting Pant's exceptional talent. He has been a proven performer in Test matches, but his T20I career hasn’t taken off yet. He has had his chances - 59 matches is quite a significant number.

Despite his disappointing returns, Team India might be coaxed into giving him another opportunity to prove his T20I credentials ahead of the World Cup, knowing how dangerous he can be.

If the chance comes his way, it’s up to Pant to grab it and make life difficult for selectors.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (left) remains in the fray in T20Is. Pic: Getty Images

Not everyone is convinced about veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s value to the Indian T20I squad. He has the experience, but is considered more of a defensive bowler in the format, rather than a wicket-taking one.

The 36-year-old has been in and out of the white-ball squads over the last year. Even when he has been picked for a series, he has rarely been the first choice.

Ashwin played three T20Is in the West Indies and did a reasonable job, picking up three wickets. He did not feature in the initial Asia Cup games, but with the team struggling in the bowling department, the offie was brought in for the Super 4 games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Again, while he did not give away too many runs, but managed only one wicket each in the two games.

While he hasn’t produced anything spectacular in T20Is lately, the thing with Ashwin is that you can never write him off completely. He has that ability and mental fortitude to fight back whenever pushed against a wall.

Even if he might not be in Team India’s first choice playing XI for the T20 World Cup, the think tank will have to keep him game ready, just in case they need his services in Australia.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel will be under pressure against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and, before him, batter Suryakumar Yadav backed pacer Harshal Patel to come good despite his disappointing performances in the T20I series against Australia. Harshal made a comeback in international cricket against the Aussies after missing the Asia Cup due to a side strain.

It was a rather lackadaisical return for the death overs specialist. In Mohali, the 31-year-old registered figures of 0 for 49, with 22 of those runs coming in one over at the end. In Nagpur (eight overs per side game), his two overs went for 32 runs. Harshal sent down only two overs in the series decider in Hyderabad, registering figures of one for 18.

While Harshal should be given some leeway considering he is clearly rusty, he cannot afford another poor series against South Africa. As it is, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been extremely expensive in recent T20I matches and Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback from a back injury also wasn’t very impressive.

Another below par series for Harshal and Team India will have serious headaches when they take that flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

