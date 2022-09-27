Warning, lying, spirit of cricket: 5 major developments in Charlie Dean-Deepti Sharma run-out controversy

Charlie Dean's run out in the third India women-England women ODI at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24, has led to a massive controversy that has reignited the “spirit of cricket” debate.

Chasing a target of 170 to register a consolation win, England were 153 for nine in the 44th over. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma ran in to bowl the fourth delivery of the over. However, she stopped before releasing the ball, by which time Dean was well out of her crease.

The bowler knocked off the bails and appealed. The decision was referred to the third umpire, who gave it out as per the laws of the game. The crowd booed even as the Indian team celebrated. Courtesy of the 16-run win, India women completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk



Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and



#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years 🥺Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and @JhulanG10 a victorious farewell The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years 🥺Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and @JhulanG10 a victorious farewell ✨#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega https://t.co/Ai2hWxBPlo

It was a momentous occasion in Indian cricket as not only did they win the series, but it also gave retiring legend Jhulan Goswami a fond farewell. To her credit, Dean, who was in tears, went up to shake hands with the Indian players, even though she was stunned by the turn of events.

While the game ended a couple of days ago, the dust over the run over controversy has refused to settle down. Here are five major developments in the Charlie Dean-Deepti Sharma saga.

#1 Sharma claims Dean was warned

Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

India all-rounder Sharma on Monday, September 26, claimed that the team had repeatedly warned Dean for backing up too far.

Speaking to reporters after landing in India, the 25-year-old commented:

“Ye plan tha hum logo ka, hum warn bhi kar chuke they unko, humne bas rule follow kiya (It was our plan because we had repeatedly warned her. We did what was in the rules). We had informed the umpires multiple times as well.”

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur also backed Sharma in the post-match presentation, saying:

“Whatever we have done I don’t think it was any crime. It is part of the game and it is an ICC rule and I think we just need to back our player. I’m actually very happy she was aware of that, and the batter she is taking too long a stride I think.”

#2 Dean contradicts Sharma's statement

Charlie Dean shakes hands with Indian players after the 3rd ODI. Pic: Getty Images

Reacting to Sharma’s claim that the batter had been warned for stepping out of her crease too early, Dean said that no such warning had been given.

Indiatoday.in contacted the English cricketer for her version of events and she categorically confirmed that she had not received any such warning as claimed by the Indian cricketer.

Later, in a cheeky Instagram post, Dean reflected on the incident and wrote:

“An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at lords in England colours. I guess I’ll just stay in my crease from now on.”

#3 Heather Knight accused India of lying

England captain Heather Knight. Pic: Getty Images

England captain Heather Knight also reacted to the controversy with a hard-hitting post on Twitter. She went on to allege that Indians were lying over the incident.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.

"But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

Heather Knight @Heatherknight55 ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England #ENGvIND Deepti Sharma, who ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, said that the dismissal was formulated after repeated warnings were given to the batter 🗣The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England Deepti Sharma, who ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, said that the dismissal was formulated after repeated warnings were given to the batter 🗣The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England ⤵ #ENGvIND 1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… 1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

Heather Knight @Heatherknight55 ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England #ENGvIND Deepti Sharma, who ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, said that the dismissal was formulated after repeated warnings were given to the batter 🗣The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England Deepti Sharma, who ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, said that the dismissal was formulated after repeated warnings were given to the batter 🗣The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England ⤵ #ENGvIND 2/2 But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings 🤷🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… 2/2 But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings 🤷🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

Knight is currently out of action due to a hip injury, but was present for the game as a spectator. Keeper-batter Amy Jones led England during the series against India owing to Knight’s unavailability.

#4 Cricketing fraternity divided

Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of Deepti Sharma. Pic: Getty Images

The cricket fraternity has literally been split into two camps over the Dean-Sharma controversy.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been a vocal advocate of running out batters if they back up too far, backed Sharma’s action and even hailed the all-rounder for her ‘presence of mind’.

However, Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan slammed Ashwin for his take on the matter. He told the Deccan Chronicle:

“What presence of mind? No cricketer would play international matches if he or she has no presence of mind. I would have appreciated Deepti (Sharma) if she had given the warning to the non-striker first. It would have been in the right spirit of the game then.”

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani also dismissed the idea of a "bravery award" for Sharma, which was suggested by Ashwin. He said:

“Where is the Bravery & presence of mind “and a “BRAVERY AWARD” Hah!!! Sorry Ashwin, you have been a party to such Bravery in the past. Come on guys, bring back the gentleman spirit into the game.”

Former Australian bowler Jason Gillespie also joined the debate after Michael Vaughan insisted that the umpire should be asked whether any warning was given. Quoting Vaughan’s tweet, Gillespie commented:

“Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself.”

#5 MCC’s take

Charlie Dean is consoled by Freya Davies after England’s loss in the 3rd ODI. Pic: Getty Images

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the lawmakers of the game, were quick to step into the matter.

Releasing an official statement, the MCC said:

"MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

"Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

The dismissal (run out at the non-striker’s end) is currently listed in the "Unfair Play" section of the law. However, it will be moved to "Run Out" section from October 1 when the updated ICC Playing Conditions come into effect.

Also Read: Before “Kudrat ka Nizam”: 5 bizarre statements made by former Pakistan cricketers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far