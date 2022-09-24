Create
India Women
58/4 (15.5)
Current Run Rate: 3.66
ENG-W won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Smriti Mandhana *
37
56
5
0
66
Deepti Sharma
6
19
0
0
31
P'SHIP
29 (43)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Charlie Dean *
2.5
0
8
0
2.8
 
15.5 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, a tad short outside off, Mandhana hangs back to punch it to sweeper cover for one
15.4 Charlie Dean to Deepti Sharma, flighted full on the off-stump line, Deepti drives it through the covers to take the single on offer
15.3 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, touch short on this occasion, Mandhana moves inside the line to work it to deep square leg
15.2 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, flighted on the good length at off-stump, Mandhana pushes it to point, no run
15.1 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, on the good length at middle stump, Mandhana defends from her crease, no run
15
overs
55 /4 score
1b
1
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Smriti Mandhana
35 (52)
cricket bat icon Deepti Sharma *
5 (18)
cricket ball icon Sophie Ecclestone
0 /1
14.6 Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma, on the good length at middle stump, Deepti shuffles across to sweep it to short fine leg, no run
14.5 Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma, darted it on the good length, Deepti shuffles across to nudge it into the leg-side, no run
14.4 Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma, tossed up slightly on the good length around off, Deepti lunges forward to block it to point, no run
14.3 Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma, flatter on the good length at middle stump, Deepti defends from her crease, no run
14.2 Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana, fuller on the off-stump line, Mandhana clips it into the leg-side for a single
14.1 Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma, not a wide? Into the pitch to turn it sharply into the left-hander to slide down leg. A fumble by Jones allows a single to be sneaked 
Sophie Ecclestone, slow left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack
14
overs
53 /4 score
0
0
1
0
1lb
0
runs
cricket bat icon Smriti Mandhana *
34 (51)
cricket bat icon Deepti Sharma
5 (13)
cricket ball icon Charlie Dean
0 /5
13.6 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, dropped a bit short outside off, Mandhana reaches out to push it into the covers, no run
13.5 Charlie Dean to Deepti Sharma, pushed through quicker but it's into the pads, glanced behind square to sneak a single
13.4 Charlie Dean to Deepti Sharma, a touch short outside the off-stump, Deepti taps it to point, no run
13.3 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, floated full on the middle stump line, Mandhana sweeps it through backward square leg for a single
13.2 Charlie Dean to Smriti Mandhana, STIFLED APPEALS! Floated full on the leg-stump line, crashing into Mandhana's pads as he missed her sweep. Worth a review? England don't think so