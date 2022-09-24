Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Harmanpreet Kaur is in good form and it is good thing for India. She has excellent records in ODI cricket (123M, 3318 runs). Her power pack Hundred added her total score to 217 runs in 2 inns in the ongoing series.
Smriti Mandhana never disappoints with her performance. She has been consistent with scoring runs. She has scored 131 runs in 2 inns and is a pick-worthy player for fantasy teams.
Bowlers like Renuka Singh and Kate Cross are valuable for their respective teams. Renuka Singh has picked 4 Wickets in inns and leads the highest wicket-taker tally in the series. Kate on the other hand has picked 3 wickets in 2 inns.
As both the teams have good batters to score runs and can score big scores in the match, picking more batters and all-rounders would increase probability of winning fantasy points.
Hot Picks: Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana
Safe Picks: Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma
Stay Aways: Emma Lamb
Grand League Picks: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana