IND vs SA 2022, 2nd ODI: Shreyas, Kishan and Siraj shine as India level series with comprehensive 7-wicket win

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. Following the thumping win, the Men in Blue squared the three-match series at 1-1.

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa were held to 278/7 as Mohammed Siraj impressed with figures of 3/38. Shreyas Iyer (113* off 111) and Ishan Kishan (93 off 84) then featured in a terrific 161-run stand as India eased to victory in 45.5 overs.

Chasing 279, the hosts once again lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. The left-hander was bowled for 13 off 20 as he gave Wayne Parnell the charge but completely missed the ball. Shubman Gill looked impressive during his stay at the crease. However, he failed to convert a good start. Having made 28, he chipped a length ball from Kagiso Rabada back to the bowler, who took a smart low catch.

Shreyas and Kishan, however, ensured India held the upper hand for the remainder of the chase. While the former struck 15 fours in his unbeaten hundred, the latter hit four fours and seven sixes. Shreyas struck consecutive fours off Anrich Nortje in the 12th over as he grew in confidence.

Later, Kishan hammered Keshav Maharaj for a huge six over deep midwicket. The left-hander walloped the left-arm spinner for two more maximums in one over as the hosts crossed the 100-run mark. Thanks to Kishan-Shreya’s stand, India reached a comfortable 138/2 at the halfway stage.

Both batters reached their fifties off consecutive deliveries. Kishan pushed Aiden Markram for a single to short cover, while Shreyas whacked the next ball past point for four. Maharaj brought Nortje back into the attack in the 32nd over, hoping for a breakthrough. Instead, Kishan clobbered the pacer for 4,6,6 off consecutive deliveries.

Rabada could have dismissed Kishan for 86, but he failed to latch on to a return catch in his follow-through. The left-hander eventually fell seven short of a maiden ODI hundred, pulling a short of length delivery from Bjorn Fortuin straight to deep midwicket.

Following Kishan’s dismissal, Shreyas reached his second ODI hundred by smacking a free hit from Rabada over the extra cover boundary. The centurion and Sanju Samson (30* off 36) then added an unbroken 73 for the fourth wicket to complete the formalities.

Mohammed Siraj three-fer restricts South Africa to 278/7

Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Keshav Maharaj. Pic: Getty Images

Team India pacer Siraj claimed three wickets as the Men in Blue restricted South Africa to 278/7 after losing the loss and bowling first.

Reeza Hendricks (74 off 76) and Aiden Markram (79 off 89) put the Proteas in a commanding position, adding 129 runs for the third wicket. However, India fought back well after the stand was broken as South Africa managed only 57 runs in their last 10 overs.

The visitors got off to a disappointing start with the bat as Quinton de Kock (five) dragged a wide delivery outside off back onto his stumps. Janneman Malan (25) became left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed’s first ODI victim. Ahmed got one to beat the batter’s defense and trapped him lbw.

Hendricks, who was picked in place of Temba Bavuma, found a reliable partner in Markram as the two went about rebuilding the innings. Hendricks struck nine fours and one six in his knock, while Markram hit seven fours and a maximum.

The partnership was broken when Hendricks mistimed a pull off Siraj and was caught at deep square leg. Heinrich Klaasen perished for 30 off 36, caught off the leading edge as he attempted an inside-out shot off Kuldeep Yadav.

India inched ahead in the contest with Markram’s wicket. The right-hander tried to take on Washington Sundar, but was caught at extra cover. David Miller (35* off 34) managed only four fours in his innings, two of them coming off the penultimate over bowled by Shardul Thakur.

Siraj ended things on a terrific note for India. He conceded only three runs in the last over, while also dismissing South Africa’s stand-in skipper Maharaj (five).

India vs South Africa 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Siraj was exceptional for India with the ball. He got an early breakthrough with the big wicket of De Kock before returning to dismiss Hendricks.

Shreyas and Kishan were literally unstoppable with the bat. They made a quality South African bowling attack look pedestrian. For the Proteas, Hendricks and Markram scored fine 70s.

Shreyas was named Player of the Match for his fabulous hundred in a must-win game for India.

