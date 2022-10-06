"Cameron Green is like our little brother" - Marcus Stoinis unfazed by West Australian all-rounder's rise in T20 cricket

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ensured that Cameron Green's emergence in T20 cricket doesn't threaten him. Stoinis, who is likely to return to action in the three-match T20 series against England, stated that he could've played against the West Indies, but decided to stay cautious ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Green filled in as the seam-bowling all-rounder on the recent tour of India for three T20Is, which Stoinis missed due to a side strain.

The 23-year-old delivered strong performances in the three T20s, putting pressure on the veteran. However, the selectors have backed Stoinis, having played a pivotal role in Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup win.

Reflecting on Green's rise, Stoinis stated that the youngster has a bright future ahead of him and there's no scope to feel threatened. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Cameron Green is like our little brother. I've played club cricket with him. We are proud of him and he's got such a good future. He's actually good right now. We're happy for him."

Green, who opened with Aaron Finch in the T20s against India, hammered two fifties at a strike rate of 214.55. However, Finch has hinted that he could miss out on playing in the T20 World Cup if Mitchell Marsh and Stoinis are fully fit to play and could be a late inclusion only in case of injury to an initial squad member.

"I had a good solid bowl yesterday" - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis could play the first T20I against England on Sunday. (Credits: Getty)

Keeping in mind the need to bowl in the T20 World Cup, the veteran declared himself fit to roll his arms should he play Sunday's T20I against England in Perth. The West Australian added:

"I had a good solid bowl yesterday. Our physio Nick Jones is over here as well so they ticked all that off and had a good look. I reckon I could have played [against West Indies]. But it wasn't worth it because of the travel over there.

"We've definitely got a brand - the allrounders need to bowl and get a few overs in similar to the last World Cup where it was me or Mitch bowling. And, yeah, batting in the middle overs, so I don't think many things will change."

Stoinis played a critical role in taking Australia over the line in the semi-finals of last year's World Cup against Pakistan. He remained at 40 and added an unbroken 81 with Matthew Wade to fashion a five-wicket win.

