"Clutch player from 1st T20I innings" - Twitterati celebrate 15 years of Rohit Sharma in T20Is

It goes without saying that Rohit Sharma has been one of the pillars of Indian cricket over the last decade and beyond. The Team India skipper has dominated the international stage across both white-ball formats, while also growing in stature in Test cricket.
Rohit has also made a name for himself as a sound tactician, a fact reinstated by the Mumbai Indians' (MI) five IPL titles under his leadership. He is set to lead India for the first time in an ICC event next month when the Men In Blue embark upon Australian shores for the T20 World Cup.
In fact, the ICC World T20 (as it was called back then) was where it all began for Rohit on this very day. The stylish Mumbaikar was handed a cap during India's must-win Super 8 clash against England. While he didn't get to bat on debut, he left a lasting impression the very next day, stroking a sublime half-century under pressure against South Africa.
Fans on Twitter showered a lot of praise on the Indian skipper on the 15th anniversary of his T20I debut. While some called him the undisputed greatest of the format in internationals, others reminisced about some of his invaluable knocks over time.
Rohit Sharma to lead India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia
Rohit has been named skipper of the 15-member Indian contingent to partake in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month. He took over the reins of the T20I setup after the previous edition, when Virat Kohli relinquished his duties.
The Indian team recently suffered a Super Four exit at the Asia Cup 2022 owing to close losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They are set to play back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The first T20I against Australia will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.