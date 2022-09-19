"Clutch player from 1st T20I innings" - Twitterati celebrate 15 years of Rohit Sharma in T20Is

It goes without saying that Rohit Sharma has been one of the pillars of Indian cricket over the last decade and beyond. The Team India skipper has dominated the international stage across both white-ball formats, while also growing in stature in Test cricket.

Rohit has also made a name for himself as a sound tactician, a fact reinstated by the Mumbai Indians' (MI) five IPL titles under his leadership. He is set to lead India for the first time in an ICC event next month when the Men In Blue embark upon Australian shores for the T20 World Cup.

In fact, the ICC World T20 (as it was called back then) was where it all began for Rohit on this very day. The stylish Mumbaikar was handed a cap during India's must-win Super 8 clash against England. While he didn't get to bat on debut, he left a lasting impression the very next day, stroking a sublime half-century under pressure against South Africa.

Fans on Twitter showered a lot of praise on the Indian skipper on the 15th anniversary of his T20I debut. While some called him the undisputed greatest of the format in internationals, others reminisced about some of his invaluable knocks over time.

Here's a compilation of some of the reactions:

Utsav 💙 @utsav045



Then came Rohit Sharma The Saviour in his debut T20I innings and scored an excellent half century



||



Team India lost 3 wickets in 4 ballsThen came Rohit Sharma The Saviour in his debut T20I innings and scored an excellent half century @ImRo45 #15YearsOfHitmanInT20i || #RohitSharma𓃵 Team India lost 3 wickets in 4 ballsThen came Rohit Sharma The Saviour in his debut T20I innings and scored an excellent half century @ImRo45 🤩🔥#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i || #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/x0fweLqXvQ

HITMAN 🌹 LOVER 🌹on 🔥 @ILoveYouJanu4U



@ImRo45 🥺



A journey always Remember



#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i A debut It's been a like yesterday; Now 15 years ago made his T20i debut On this day -Now become the India's leading run scorer in T20 format, most hundreds in the T20is.A journey always Remember A debut It's been a like yesterday; Now 15 years ago made his T20i debut On this day -Now become the India's leading run scorer in T20 format, most hundreds in the T20is.@ImRo45 💜🥺A journey always Remember ♥ #15YearsOfHitmanInT20i https://t.co/X3HNgv3e7l

VIVEK.RO45 @vivekrebooted

A completely different era, that changed t20 history of ICT,

yes, HITMAN played his first t20i match.



#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i 15 years ago, a revolution started.A completely different era, that changed t20 history of ICT,yes, HITMAN played his first t20i match. 15 years ago, a revolution started.A completely different era, that changed t20 history of ICT,yes, HITMAN played his first t20i match.#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i https://t.co/pqeROexNwD

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 2007 - Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut for India. He has the most runs, most hundreds, joint fastest hundred, second most fours and second most sixes in T20I history - One of the all time greats. On this day in 2007 - Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut for India. He has the most runs, most hundreds, joint fastest hundred, second most fours and second most sixes in T20I history - One of the all time greats. https://t.co/lXBItxrdDP

Aditya45 @RohitianAditya

Dreams do come true

What a journey it has been for

#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i A Cricketer debuted on this day in T20I Format way back in 2007 and is representing Indian Team as a Captain in this world cup!!Dreams do come trueWhat a journey it has been for @ImRo45 A Cricketer debuted on this day in T20I Format way back in 2007 and is representing Indian Team as a Captain in this world cup!!Dreams do come true 🔥❤️What a journey it has been for @ImRo45 #15YearsOfHitmanInT20i https://t.co/XxZC7mfhuN

Jyran⚘ @Jyran45

#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i In 2007 a 20 year old youngster helped India win the T20 World Cup and now 15 years later the people of India want captain Rohit to win the World Cup for India again.Between these years there has been the rise of Hitman in T20I cricket. The GOAT @ImRo45 In 2007 a 20 year old youngster helped India win the T20 World Cup and now 15 years later the people of India want captain Rohit to win the World Cup for India again.Between these years there has been the rise of Hitman in T20I cricket. The GOAT @ImRo45 ❤#15YearsOfHitmanInT20i https://t.co/8rihRU0IqU

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



and then worked his way up to become arguably the most dangerous T20 opener apart from Chris Gayle.



Rohit Gurunath Sharma



#RohitSharma𓃵

#CricketTwitter Started his T20I career as a specialist pace-hitting finisher at No.7and then worked his way up to become arguably the most dangerous T20 opener apart from Chris Gayle.Rohit Gurunath Sharma Started his T20I career as a specialist pace-hitting finisher at No.7 and then worked his way up to become arguably the most dangerous T20 opener apart from Chris Gayle.Rohit Gurunath Sharma ♥️🙌#RohitSharma𓃵#CricketTwitter https://t.co/v37UhCJqCi

CricFun @CricFunstand #15YearsOfHitmanInT20i



His innings in high pressure knock out game against SA in 2007 where he was replacing yuvi paaji is the best innings for me and also crucial runs in final . His innings in high pressure knock out game against SA in 2007 where he was replacing yuvi paaji is the best innings for me and also crucial runs in final . #15YearsOfHitmanInT20iHis innings in high pressure knock out game against SA in 2007 where he was replacing yuvi paaji is the best innings for me and also crucial runs in final .

PavanGangavaram @pavangofficial #15YearsOfHitmanInT20i

The Man With Diginity

The Man With Gold Heart.

The Man With Selfless Their Team.

The Man With At Most Respect their Teammates.

The Man.The Legend. The RohitSharma.The IndianCaptain.

This 15 years Golden days of Cricket

#RohitSharma𓃵 #Captain #TeamIndia The Man With DiginityThe Man With Gold Heart.The Man With Selfless Their Team.The Man With At Most Respect their Teammates.The Man.The Legend. The RohitSharma.The IndianCaptain.This 15 years Golden days of Cricket #15YearsOfHitmanInT20i The Man With DiginityThe Man With Gold Heart.The Man With Selfless Their Team.The Man With At Most Respect their Teammates.The Man.The Legend. The RohitSharma.The IndianCaptain.This 15 years Golden days of Cricket#RohitSharma𓃵 #Captain #TeamIndia https://t.co/ISQ4CCQqZE

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan #OnThisDay years ago, our very own HITMAN had his first 𝗥𝗢AR of victory in T20Is 🤩...And the rest is HISTORY



Paltan, which is your favourite Rohit moment?



#OneFamily @ImRo45 @BCCI years ago, our very own HITMAN had his first 𝗥𝗢AR of victory in T20Is🤩...And the rest is HISTORYPaltan, which is your favourite Rohit moment? #OnThisDay 1⃣5⃣ years ago, our very own HITMAN had his first 𝗥𝗢AR of victory in T20Is 🔥🤩...And the rest is HISTORY 😎Paltan, which is your favourite Rohit moment? 💙#OneFamily @ImRo45 @BCCI https://t.co/0Li3Rpv7tx

Rohit Sharma to lead India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia

Rohit has been named skipper of the 15-member Indian contingent to partake in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month. He took over the reins of the T20I setup after the previous edition, when Virat Kohli relinquished his duties.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda JUST IN



The BCCI have announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 🏏



#India #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter JUST INThe BCCI have announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 🚨 JUST IN 🚨The BCCI have announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 🇮🇳 🏏#India #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/JCXZ7RvXN4

The Indian team recently suffered a Super Four exit at the Asia Cup 2022 owing to close losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They are set to play back-to-back T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The first T20I against Australia will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far