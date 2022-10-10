"I feel I lack something that the selectors may have seen" - Ishan Kishan on missing out on T20 World Cup squad

Young Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan has admitted his disappointment with not making it into India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, Kishan respects the selectors' call and wants to keep getting better.

The keeper-batter started his T20I career only in March 2021, hitting a half-century against England. However, the southpaw has scored only three more fifties in his next 18 innings.

The selectors ultimately chose Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant to fill the wicketkeeper's slots in the 15-man squad for this year's T20 World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference after India's second ODI against South Africa, Ishan Kishan conceded that playing in the T20 World Cup would've been a proud accomplishment. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old is ready to bide his time and wants to go into a global tournament completely prepared. Kishan said:

"Obviously, it feels bad not to be part of a big team or a huge tournament where you'll find plenty of exposure. If you make your country win in that situation, it's a different feeling altogether. I feel I lack something that the selectors may have seen."

He added:

"When I recognize the need for improvement, I can get better. When I know that this is not my best performance, I can do more. If I've hit 7-8 sixes today, I'm capable of hitting nine or ten."

The youngster continued:

"Hence, it's all about improvement and if you see all the players in the team, batters are in form and everyone is doing well. I'll wait for my time, but the next time I go into a big tournament, I should be confident that I'm fully prepared and I can make the team win.

"When I get that self- belief, I can say I'm prepared for that."

The Bihar-born player was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad in the UAE. His only game was against New Zealand when he opened the innings with Rohit Sharma, but managed only four runs.

"I think contributing 93 runs was equally critical" - Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan blasted seven sixes in Sunday's game. (Credits: Twitter)

Ishan Kishan also reflected on his knock against South Africa on Sunday (October 9), stating that he is proud to have played an impactful innings. He believes that learning and improvement are crucial for every player given the standard of modern cricket, adding:

"I always feel we try to learn because even if we do well, we ignore our mistakes. But the standard at which cricket is today and the level at which we are playing, we have to keep learning many things. Even on days we play well, we keep analyzing what errors we committed and how we can get better in those areas."

Kishan added:

"Obviously, I missed my hundred there, but I think contributing 93 runs was equally critical in the sense that I give my team the momentum and keep them in that zone to free the upcoming batters from pressure. I am distraught at missing the ton, but the next time I am in that situation, I'll try not to miss it."

BCCI @BCCI



P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to



#TeamIndia | #INDvSA Fan interactions with local lad @ishankishan51 P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to @imShard Fan interactions with local lad @ishankishan51 👏👏 P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to @imShard ☺️👌 #TeamIndia | #INDvSA https://t.co/6DWYVmNohh

The youngster's 84-ball 93 was slightly overshadowed by Player of the Match Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 113. However, Ishan Kishan's innings ultimately helped India level the three-match series with a seven-wicket win in the second ODI.

The hosts will meet South Africa in the final game on Tuesday (October 9) in Delhi.

Poll : 0 votes