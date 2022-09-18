"Her inswingers challenged me at NCA" - Rohit Sharma pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami ahead of her swansong

Team India captain Rohit Sharma paid tribute to women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the eve of her final international series. The right-handed batter said that Goswami's inswingers troubled him at the National Cricket Academy.

Over the last two decades, Goswami played an integral role in helping the Indian women's team reach World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017. The right-arm pacer has taken over 250 wickets and will end her illustrious career as the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI history.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Mohali, Sharma said:

"Jhulan Goswami is a legend; she has shown lots of passion for the country; it's an inspiration and learning for all the youngsters in the country - her inswingers challenged me as well at NCA."

The ongoing first ODI against England in Hove is the 39-year-old's first international game in six months. The veteran last played for the Women in Blue in the 50-over World Cup in March, where India narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot.

The hosts have already clinched the three-match T20 series preceding the 50-over games. Goswami retired from T20I cricket in 2018, playing her final game in the format against Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur.

Rohit Sharma confirms KL Rahul as India's opener at T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has backed KL Rahul to come good. (Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma has confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings against Australia at the T20 World Cup, while Virat Kohli will be the third opener.

The 35-year-old backed Rahul despite his recent struggles. He added, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"It is always nice to have options available for you, especially if you are going into a tournament such as T20 World Cup, you want that flexibility. It’s an option for us, and since we have not taken the third opener, he can obviously open."

The right-hander continued:

"KL Rahul is going to be our opener, for sure. His performance for India has always gone unnoticed. I don’t think we are going to experiment. One or two bad game doesn’t overshadow his past records."

India are coming off a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, losing in the Super four stage. In contrast, Australia beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in their last international series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far