IND vs AUS 2022: "If you're a wicketkeeper-batter you should be able to play at least 20 balls" - Aakash Chopra unhappy with Dinesh Karthik's entry point in 1st T20I

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was shocked to see Axar Patel walk out to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the first T20I against Australia at Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

Patel entered the crease with a little more than six overs remaining, while Karthik came into bat after the former's dismissal in the 16th over.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been Team India's designated finisher and the management has been pretty clear about his role in the team. However, Chopra felt there was no point in holding Karthik back the way they did in the first innings of their match against Australia.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the batting position of "DK":

"Axar Patel walked out to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik after 13.2 overs. In the 38 balls remaining, Karthik would have got a maximum of 19-20 balls. If he is not even good enough to face those many deliveries, then please don't play him."

Chopra added:

"The 13-over mark should be the cut-off. Agree to it or not, if you're a wicketkeeper-batter you should be able to play at least 20 balls. Not sending Karthik was a mistake."

Patel and Karthik were both dismissed for identical six-run knocks.

Hardik Pandya is India's most valuable T20 player: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was simply mesmerized by Hardik Pandya's blistering unbeaten knock of 71 from just 30 balls on Tuesday. The all-rounder almost single-handedly took India past the 200-run mark after it looked like they would struggle to reach 190 at one point.

What stood out for Chopra was the way Pandya peppered the off-side boundary. His on-side game has always been strong, but to see him score runs all around the park made the former cricketer really happy.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always 🇮🇳 🙏 https://t.co/yMSVCRkEBI

On this, Chopra stated:

"Hardik Pandya once again batted incredibly well. His hitting on the off-side was an absolute gem and when he does that, he is simply unstoppable. That's why I said he is India's most valuable T20 player."

India and Australia will lock horns in the second T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23.

