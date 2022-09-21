IND vs AUS 2022: "India should persist with this side"- Danish Kaneria on the Men in Blue's team selection

Danish Kaneria doesn't want Team India to make a lot of changes to their playing XI despite their four-wicket loss to Australia in the T20I series opener on Tuesday, September 20, in Mohali.

The former cricketer pointed out that the Men in Blue went ahead with veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for the encounter. He suggested that while the right-handed batter failed to make a significant impact in the clash, the Indian think tank could still afford to give him more chances in the series.

He mentioned that Rohit Sharma and Co. have an opportunity to identify their ideal team combination for the T20 World Cup 2022 during the ongoing home T20I series against Australia. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"India saved Dinesh Karthik for the final overs. However, he wasn't able to deliver this time around. India still have a lot of time in the series to get a clearer picture. Many fas were unhappy with Rishabh Pant's exclusion. But I feel India should persist with this side."

Karthik came in to bat in the 16th over of India's innings. The seasoned campaigner faced just five deliveries in the game, managing to score six runs before getting dismissed.

Notably, the 37-year-old stood right up to the stumps when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled to Aaron Finch to limit the batter from stepping out of the crease. However, Kaneria opined that India erred tactically by resorting to the ploy.

He highlighted that Finch was ready for a fuller length delivery, as he knew that the pacer wouldn't bowl short with the keeper up. The former leg spinner opined that Rohit Sharma should have waited for a couple of overs before asking Karthik to come up.

He explained:

"I couldn't understand why Dinesh Karthik stood up to the stumps when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling. It gave clear signs that the bowler was only going to bowl full deliveries. Aaron Finch was ready for those balls and he counterattacked.

"He hit the very first ball of Bhuvneshwar's for a six. The bowler looked a bit down from that moment and he came under pressure. Yes, Finch does advance down the track often. But that doesn't mean you won't show any confidence in your bowler. Rohit Sharma should have waited an over or two before going ahead with the plan.

After being asked to bat first on the surface, the hosts managed to register an imposing total of 208 in the first T20I. However, their bowlers let them down in the second half of the match, failing to defend the target.

"What kind of ace spinner is he?" - Danish Kaneria critical of Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in the 1st T20I vs Australia

Team India's premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal looked off-color in the clash against Australia, finishing with a dismal economy rate of 12.6. Kaneria mentioned how the bowler kept on bowling the quicker one, despite being hit.

He opined that Chahal should have varied his pace instead of bowling the same type of deliveries. Kaneria also suggested that Ravi Bishnoi appears to be a better option than Chahal for India in T20 cricket at the moment.

Kaneria added:

"If Yuzvendra Chahal is going to bowl like this, India should rather play Ravi Bishnoi. He got a wicket when he looked to bowl slower through the air in his final over. He didn't vary his pace well and kept on bowling quicker deliveries.

"He was taken to the cleaner by the Aussies, but he still didn't bowl the leg spin. He looked confused. When he was being hit on the leg side, he should have bowled the leg spin, as it is tough to hit it against the turn. What kind of ace spinner is he? He was just smiling and getting hit."

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I. Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I https://t.co/PvxtKxhpav

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to bounce back by coming up with an improved performance in the upcoming fixture. India and Australia will lock horns in the second T20I of the rubber on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur.

