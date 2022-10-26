IND vs PAK 2022: "I cursed Dinesh Karthik" - Ravichandran Ashwin on what was going through his mind while walking to bat

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that he cursed Dinesh Karthik when he got out during the final over of India's run chase in the T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he mentioned how Virat Kohli backed him to win the game for India when they needed two runs off the last ball. Ashwin stated that he too gave himself the confidence to score those runs.

He stated:

"When I went to bat when two runs were required from one ball, Virat was so pumped up and told me where to get those runs. I calmly thought to myself, hitting in all those areas, you can do it. I will definitely try whatever I can.

"As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, No, no. We still have time left, let us do what we are here for."

Ashwin was able to take India over the line in a last-ball thriller. The Men in Blue secured an emphatic four-wicket victory in the last ball of the match to win their first fixture of the ongoing showpiece T20 event.

"See the ball, then place it in a vacant space and just run for life" - Ravichandran Ashwin shares what was his though process in the last ball

Ashwin went on to say that Kohli spoke a lot of things when he joined him at the crease in the last over. He stated that he just wanted to place the ball in a gap and then run hard when the side needed two runs off the final delivery.

The 36-year-old spoke about how he thought that god had helped Kohli play a spectacular knock in the game, so he would not let him down as well. Ashwin suggested that he reckoned that the almighty would surely help him take India to victory just for Kohli, if not for anyone else.

He added:

"Easily, this was my longest walk to the center of the ground. At least, I felt it that way. It seemed like I was walking for ages to get to the pitch. Then I saw Virat Kohli. He told me so many things.

"I thought of only one thing to myself after seeing him. God has given you so much today. So, how will he ever let me down? At least for you, won't he let me get those runs? See the ball, then place it in a vacant space and just run for life. That is what I thought to myself."

The Tamil Nadu spinner added that he had asked Kohli about the line that Mohammad Nawaz was bowling. Ashwin said that the star batter had asked him to hit the left-arm spinner over the cover. He, however, ultimately went on to leave the first ball he faced, giving his side an extra run off the wide ball.

Ashwin received widespread praise for remaining calm under pressure during the final moments of the run chase. With India requiring one run from the last ball, he played a wonderful lofted drive, taking Rohit Sharma and Co. to a momentous win over their arch-rivals.

