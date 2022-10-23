IND vs PAK 2022: "India have always gone onto lose the plot when they lose early wickets" - Ajay Jadeja on the importance of the top order against Pakistan's pace bowlers 

Ajay Jadeja has noted that Team India tend to lose track when they lose wickets early on in the innings. The Men in Blue's top order are currently in prime form, but they face a potent new-ball Pakistan bowling attack in the Super 12s contest at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Team India were blown away by Shaheen Afridi's spell in the powerplay during their fixture against Pakistan, which eventually led to a 10-wicket loss in Dubai during the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

Similarly, the Men in Blue were pegged back early during their 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand's Matt Henry and Trent Boult in Manchester.

Noting that the Pakistan bowlers have the ability to inflict early damage, but the Indian bowlers do not, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"India have always gone onto lose the plot when they lose early wickets, whether it be any format. Pakistan have the ability to inflict that. Pakistan's best chance is by taking early wickets, and that is actually when this will be an even contest I think."

Jadeja continued:

"Our bowling attack may not have the ability to blow away the opposition at the top, especially when they comparitively play defensively."

India's bowling attack arguably lacks a certain edge with the noticeable absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit Shamra and Co. have roped in Mohammed Shami as a replacement, with the Bengal pacer having a brief, albeit eventful, outing in the warm-up contest against Australia. But Shami has not played a T20I in almost a year.

"No matter how much pain you are in, it all goes away" - Virender Sehwag on India vs Pakistan

Emotions run high during the matches between the two neighboring nations and it has always remained that way, no matter the venue or format. Sold-out stadiums, tempers flaring and nervy finishes are the norm when it comes to these matches.

Players are known to play through the pain barrier in the high-octane contests between the two sides. Sachin Tendulkar famously played through cramps in the iconic 1999 Chennai Test, while in recent times, Naseem Shah bowled despite being subjected to heavy cramps during the 2022 Asia Cup.

Yasir Bashir Sheikh @askyasirbashir @iNaseemShah I just have to stand & applaud this young man’s efforts. PAK were defending just 148 & Naseem Shah, with his 2/27, gave it his 150% to keep PAK in the contest on debut in a high-profile clash. He showed immense courage fighting cramps - respect I just have to stand & applaud this young man’s efforts. PAK were defending just 148 & Naseem Shah, with his 2/27, gave it his 150% to keep PAK in the contest on debut in a high-profile clash. He showed immense courage fighting cramps - respect ❤️ @iNaseemShah https://t.co/BCxOUUlr4I

Opining that players give it their all when it comes to playing against their arch-rivals, former batter Virender Sehwag said during the same interaction

"No matter how much pain you are in, it all goes away when you take the field against Pakistan and the same goes for the Pakistani players as well."

The Men in Blue are scheduled to take on Pakistan in their first match of the Super 12s stage on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

