IND vs PAK 2022: [Watch]: Mohammad Nawaz left shaken after Shan Masood cops a blow off his shot in the nets

As Pakistan are gearing up for a high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against India on Sunday, October 3, there was a moment of extreme scare in their camp following Mohammad Nawaz's shot striking Shan Masood. The left-arm spinner was left devastated after his shot hit the back of Masood's neck in the nets.

The incident took place during Pakistan's net sessions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of the blockbuster clash in India on Sunday.

After Nawaz's shot struck Masood, the left-arm spinner spent his time kneeling in the nets and feeling distraught about the incident. Here is an exclusive video of the same:

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07



Watch this exclusive footage on #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK A moment of extreme scare. Mohammad Nawaz is distraught and down on the ground after his shot hits Shan Masood flash at the back of his neckWatch this exclusive footage on @Sportskeeda A moment of extreme scare. Mohammad Nawaz is distraught and down on the ground after his shot hits Shan Masood flash at the back of his neck😳Watch this exclusive footage on @Sportskeeda. #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK https://t.co/9JrhGQ0ZSg

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Masood has been taken to the hospital and his participation for Sunday remains doubtful. Should the left-handed opener miss the clash against India, Fakhar Zaman could take his spot.

Zaman, who didn't make it to the initial squad, was drafted in as leg-spinner Usman Qadir's replacement. Masood, who made his T20I debut against England last month, averages 22.20 in five matches with one fifty to his name.

Mohammad Nawaz has emerged as a capable match-winner for Pakistan

Mohammad Nawaz in action during the tri-nation series in New Zealand. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Nawaz ahead of the Indo-Pak game, with the southpaw helping the Men in Green to crucial wins in recent times. The 28-year-old showcased his big-hitting skills against India in an Asia Cup game in Dubai, hitting 42 off 20 deliveries.

His cameo helped Pakistan chase down 182 with five wickets and one ball to spare. The Rawalpindi-born player also struck a 22-ball 38 in the tri-series final against New Zealand in Christchurch after openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan couldn't get Pakistan off to a bright start.

He added 56 off 26 deliveries with Haider Ali as the tourists breezed past New Zealand's 163. While Pakistan are coming off a comprehensive series win, they will be wary of India.

The Men in Blue, the No. 1-ranked T20I side, enjoy a superior record in T20 World Cups over their arch-rivals, losing only once in six encounters.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes