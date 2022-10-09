ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on October 9 after IND vs SA 2022 2nd ODI

South Africa's chances of finishing in the Top 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League took a hit as they lost to a second-string Indian side on Sunday (October 9).

The teams competed at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi for the second ODI of their three-match series. The Proteas scored 278 runs in their 50 overs, but a splendid ton from Shreyas Iyer ensured that India won the match in the 46th over with seven wickets to spare.

India have now overtaken New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with their win. The points do not matter much to the Men in Blue, however, as they have already qualified for the next Cricket World Cup, being the tournament's hosts.

Regardless, the Indian team would like to win as many matches as possible before the mega event.

South Africa, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation right now. They need to finish in the top eight of the standings to earn a direct ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. They are 11th right now, with only five wins from 15 matches.

Fans should note that the Proteas have already forfeited their upcoming series against Australia due to the inaugural season of the SA20. If South Africa finish outside the Top 8, they will have to play in a Qualifiers tournament to make it to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

South Africa can jump to 9th position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table this week

Ishan Kishan scored a match-winning fifty for the Indian team in Ranchi (Image: Getty)

The final match of the series between India and South Africa will take place on Tuesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. If the Proteas win that game, they will earn 10 more points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, taking their total to 69.

South Africa will then jump ahead of Sri Lanka and Ireland in the points table. It will be interesting to see if the Proteas can keep their hopes of a direct ticket to the World Cup alive.

