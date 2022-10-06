IND vs SA 2022: "Ishan Kishan at No. 5 and Sanju Samson at No. 6 are not ideal, but I cannot find a better solution" - Aakash Chopra on the presence of too many top-order batters in the squad

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes there are too many top-order batters in the squad, leading to players featuring in positions they are not too familiar with.

With the main team departing for Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup 2022, the selection committee has named a second-string squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the squad boasts a slew of quality opening batters. However, with the lack of genuine middle-order batters in the mix, those names will have to function as make-shift options.

Admitting that there are too many top-order batters in the team, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Ishan Kishan at No. 5 and Sanju Samson at No. 6 are not ideal, but I cannot find a better solution. Again, there are just too many top-order batters in the side who play at the top for their IPL franchises or state teams."

The three-match ODI series against the Proteas poses a good opportunity for the players to make an impression, especially since the focus will shift to the 50-over format after the T20 World Cup.

"I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad will play at No. 3" - Aakash Chopra

Stand-in skipper Dhawan and in-form batter Shubman Gill are likely to retain their spots at the top of the order, especially with KL Rahul not part of the squad. With the remaining batters all arguably top-order prospects, they have to feature in the middle order in a sequence that makes the most sense.

Ishan Kishan offers versatility by being a left-handed batter and will come in handy in the middle overs. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are poised to claim the middle-order spots because of their batting style.

Predicting that Gaikwad may feature at No. 3 in the first ODI, Chopra said:

"No. 3 is a big question because Patidar and Tripathi are part of the squad, but neither of them will get a chance to play. There are too many top-order batters in the squad, so I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad will play at No. 3. I see Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the middle-order."

The Men in Blue are scheduled to take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, October 6, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Should India have included a couple of specialist middle-order batters in the squad despite their lack of credible options? Let us know what you think.

