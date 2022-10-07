IND vs SA 2022: "Played a classic Thala knock today"- Fans react to Sanju Samson letting Avesh Khan take strike in penultimate over

Sanju Samson's fighting knock of 86*(63) wasn't enough as India fell short of South Africa's total by just nine runs in the first ODI on Thursday (October 6). The wicketkeeper-batter tried his best, but there was probably too much left for him to do as he didn't get much help from India's long tail.

While many fans applauded Samson for his incredible knock, there were some mixed reactions to him for letting Avesh Khan keep the strike in the penultimate over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. India needed 37 runs in the last two overs and it looked certain that Samson would try and take the strike no matter what happens.

However, Avesh failed to connect the first two deliveries off that over and then took a couple of runs on the next ball. Some fans felt Avesh should have done better, while others questioned Sanju Samson for trusting the the No. 9 tailender too much.

Udit @udit_buch Batting wise, nothing wrong from Sanju but only complaint is that strike farming in penultimate over Batting wise, nothing wrong from Sanju but only complaint is that strike farming in penultimate over

rootofall3vil @rootofall3vil Samson played a classic Thala knock today. Prodded along until RR climbed to difficult levels and then hit a few when game was lost. Scoreboard merchants down the line will quote "dropped after scoring a 50 on difficult track against SA" Samson played a classic Thala knock today. Prodded along until RR climbed to difficult levels and then hit a few when game was lost. Scoreboard merchants down the line will quote "dropped after scoring a 50 on difficult track against SA"

JoeCricket_ | ROHIRAT ERA @Joecricket_ Sanju's innings reminded me of so many Jadeja and Dhoni's in loosing cause. Sanju's innings reminded me of so many Jadeja and Dhoni's in loosing cause.

Cricket_Enthusiast @Hatedguy123 @mufaddal_vohra Why Avesh didn't look for single? Instead he kept swinging bat reckless he should've acted maturely by looking for a single and bringing sanju back on strike. Terribly done by Avesh. @mufaddal_vohra Why Avesh didn't look for single? Instead he kept swinging bat reckless he should've acted maturely by looking for a single and bringing sanju back on strike. Terribly done by Avesh.

Dumble @kolly_flower Kya faayeda highest literacy rate waale state se aane ka jb game sense hi naa ho!! Kya faayeda highest literacy rate waale state se aane ka jb game sense hi naa ho!!

How can you not take strike in the 2nd last over & letting your tailender exposed...

NO rhna tha???

#INDvsSA

#Ekana #SanjuSamson played ordinary inning there, he just started to attack pretty late & left too many for the end, especially with not much of a support from other end..How can you not take strike in the 2nd last over & letting your tailender exposed...NO rhna tha??? #SanjuSamson played ordinary inning there, he just started to attack pretty late & left too many for the end, especially with not much of a support from other end..How can you not take strike in the 2nd last over & letting your tailender exposed...NO rhna tha???#INDvsSA#Ekana

Kieran @kieran_cricket An immediate impact from the recent ‘new batter on strike’ rule in this India-SA ODI, lower order batters getting out prevented Samson from getting on strike on three occasions in the final three overs. An immediate impact from the recent ‘new batter on strike’ rule in this India-SA ODI, lower order batters getting out prevented Samson from getting on strike on three occasions in the final three overs.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Sad to see a new generation bowler like Avesh struggling to even connect the ball. It's not how it should be. Its just sad. Sad to see a new generation bowler like Avesh struggling to even connect the ball. It's not how it should be. Its just sad.

Udit @udit_buch Last T20 one wicketkeeper didn't give strike to Kohli and this game, another WK kept giving strike to Avesh Last T20 one wicketkeeper didn't give strike to Kohli and this game, another WK kept giving strike to Avesh 😂

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Is he waiting to hit six sixes against Shamsi? Is he waiting to hit six sixes against Shamsi?

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 India played poorly in 38th and39th. They should’ve ensured Samson got more strike. India were always on the back foot but there was a big chance for a sensational win here.



I don’t want a fan group to come after me but one experienced batsman should’ve managed this better. India played poorly in 38th and39th. They should’ve ensured Samson got more strike. India were always on the back foot but there was a big chance for a sensational win here. I don’t want a fan group to come after me but one experienced batsman should’ve managed this better.

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Samson has played just 2 of the last 9 deliveries. Piss poor from the lower-order. Could have just given him the strike. Samson has played just 2 of the last 9 deliveries. Piss poor from the lower-order. Could have just given him the strike.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 If only the tail gave Samson a few more balls. Three. Even two. If only the tail gave Samson a few more balls. Three. Even two.

∆nkit🏏 @CaughtAtGully Sanju didn't give strike to Morris (iirc) against Punjab in 2020. Really surprising he trusted Avesh Khan against Rabada on this pitch. Weird strategy. Sanju didn't give strike to Morris (iirc) against Punjab in 2020. Really surprising he trusted Avesh Khan against Rabada on this pitch. Weird strategy.

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Except for letting Avesh keep strike for most of the penultimate over, that was quite a knock by Sanju Samson Except for letting Avesh keep strike for most of the penultimate over, that was quite a knock by Sanju Samson

#INDvSA India could have won it. There was no need for Avesh Khan to slog blindly, just give the strike to Samson. Anyway... India could have won it. There was no need for Avesh Khan to slog blindly, just give the strike to Samson. Anyway...#INDvSA

Rahul Kumar @rahulk_1019 Agarkar so right in questioning Samson's match awareness... Had to sacrifice avesh on last ball of 38th... Ran two off the misfield... result- didn't face a single delivery, 2 runs & 2 wkts... Agarkar so right in questioning Samson's match awareness... Had to sacrifice avesh on last ball of 38th... Ran two off the misfield... result- didn't face a single delivery, 2 runs & 2 wkts...

And the lack of communication with Avesh was evident - why didn't he look to just rotate the strike to Samson in the 39th over?

#INDvSA Good innings from Samson, but it could've been better. He accelerated a touch too late.And the lack of communication with Avesh was evident - why didn't he look to just rotate the strike to Samson in the 39th over? Good innings from Samson, but it could've been better. He accelerated a touch too late.And the lack of communication with Avesh was evident - why didn't he look to just rotate the strike to Samson in the 39th over?#INDvSA

Avesh was blindly slogging despite having word meant it was Samson's plan too see if Avesh can fetch some through slog Felt the new role just made it tough for Samson. Not getting strike despite sprinting to the other end meant we lost 2 wickets without getting him on strike.Avesh was blindly slogging despite having word meant it was Samson's plan too see if Avesh can fetch some through slog Felt the new role just made it tough for Samson. Not getting strike despite sprinting to the other end meant we lost 2 wickets without getting him on strike.Avesh was blindly slogging despite having word meant it was Samson's plan too see if Avesh can fetch some through slog1️⃣

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket At least Avesh shielded Samson from Rabada. Selfless cricketer. At least Avesh shielded Samson from Rabada. Selfless cricketer.

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz In the penultimate over, with Avesh at the other end, one was hoping to see the version of Sanju Samson that turned down a single to Chris Morris in the last over of an IPL match. In the penultimate over, with Avesh at the other end, one was hoping to see the version of Sanju Samson that turned down a single to Chris Morris in the last over of an IPL match.

Aditya Neela @adityaneela1 We all know Sanju Samson hitting ability and he is anyday capable of pulling these kind of matches off easily. But he himself ran 2 runs and given strike to Avesh that leds to consecutive wickets. What was just happened at that time? Someone explain We all know Sanju Samson hitting ability and he is anyday capable of pulling these kind of matches off easily. But he himself ran 2 runs and given strike to Avesh that leds to consecutive wickets. What was just happened at that time? Someone explain 😭

Sanju Samson walked out to bat with India reeling at 51/4 and played a great knock

Chasing 250 off 40 overs was not going to be easy and so the hosts needed a solid start from their openers. However, that was not to be the case as South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell were relentless with the new ball.

The pressure of the dot balls got to openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, who fell cheaply. It was a real struggle for Ishan Kishan and debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad, as the duo couldn't handle the turn that Keshav Maharaj was getting.

With pressure from both ends, the duo fell in quick succession and it looked like the visitors would wrap things up quickly. But Shreyas Iyer revived India's hopes by scoring a fine 50(37) and proved to be the ideal foil for Sanju Samson as the latter took his time to settle.

Once Sanju Samson was set, he and Shardul Thakur added some crucial runs to take the game deep. But Thakur's wicket proved to be a game-breaker as the target proved to be beyond Samson's reach. However, he will take confidence from this knock and will continue to knock on the door of the selectors.

