IND vs SA 2022: “Beast in the ODI format” – Fans react as Shreyas Iyer smashes century in second ODI, helps India level series 1-1

Shreyas Iyer smashed a century against South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). The right-handed batter came in when India were 28/1 in the sixth over and stayed till the end to ensure India won the match by seven wickets and leveled the series 1-1.

The 27-year-old slammed an unbeaten 113 runs off 111 balls, containing 15 fours. He also shared a 161-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (93) for the third wicket. The middle-order batter had earlier slammed a half-century in the first match. He will be keen to carry his form into the ODI decider in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11).

Fans hailed Iyer for stepping up for India to score his second ODI ton in a must-win match. Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

Nishant @NishantTweets30 .. You are a sorted player for this format who understands how the game is to be taken forward; Perfect batter for middle order



Many many congratulations to you @ShreyasIyer15, very well deserved 100.. You are a sorted player for this format who understands how the game is to be taken forward; Perfect batter for middle order

Shreyas Iyer is here to say, has a solid temperament. lock spot at 4 for iyer.

CRICPUNDIT @rahul6ty9

Shreyas Iyer - Only Indian to have scored hundred against South Africa batting at No.4.

Phenomenal innings yet again. A top-class player in this format and his level of consistency is incredible. Take a bow, Shreyas Iyer! It's been a sheer delight! #INDvSA

Shreyas Iyer is a beast in the ODI format

vamshi @Vamshi__AA

I will say it again. There has not been a better number 4 batsman than Shreyas Iyer for India in ODIs since 2017.

Shreyas Iyer in purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup

Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his opportunities in the ODI series. He has been named on the reserves list for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

He had earlier slammed 161 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, including a couple of fifties. In 2022, he has scored 458 runs in nine ODIs, comprising a ton and four half-centuries. In T20Is this year, he has amassed 450 runs in 15 matches, including four fifties.

Speaking on Star Sports post-match, Iyer said:

"When I went into bat, felt that the wicket was playing good. The talk between me and Ishan was to play the ball on merit, build a partnership.

"Tomorrow is going to be a travel day, and then the match. Let's see what is in store for me (regarding his fitness for next game). I'm not someone who changes a lot to the bowler or instance. It's just instinctive, and believing in myself."

BCCI @BCCI - 🏻 🏻



A magnificent run-chase by wickets in Ranchi! 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI



Series leveled 1️⃣-1️⃣ 👏🏻👏🏻

A magnificent run-chase by #TeamIndia against South Africa to register a victory by 7️⃣ wickets in Ranchi! 🙌🏻

Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-2NDODI

#INDvSA | @mastercardindia

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (replacement yet to be announced), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar.

