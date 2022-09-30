"It was just a matter of when he scored that ton" - Ross Taylor believes Virat Kohli has peaked at the right time

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor believes that Team India talisman Virat Kohli has returned to form at the perfect time. Taylor, who retired from international cricket this year, predicts plenty more runs off Kohli's bat.

Kohli was in a lean patch by his standards for almost three years. The 33-year-old's ton against Afghanistan at the 2022 Asia Cup, his 71st hundred in international cricket, was his first since November 2019.

BCCI @BCCI



71st International Century for



#AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFG

The milestone we'd all been waiting for and here it is!71st International Century for @imVkohli The milestone we'd all been waiting for and here it is!71st International Century for @imVkohli 🔥💥#AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFGhttps://t.co/hnjA953zg9

Speaking to NDTV, Taylor said Kohli's return to form was no surprise and that it was only a matter of a century. The 38-year-old feels it has come at the correct time and hopes to see a lot more runs moving forward.

"Him coming back into form is no surprise to me, it was just a matter of when he scored that ton. He is in great form at the moment and he is peaking at the right time ahead of the World Cup.

"I think he looks like he is in a good space, he is going to score a lot of hundreds in the coming years, I hope."

He recalled his time at the RCB with the Indian batter and believes that the COVID-19 impacted his form.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time playing with Virat Kohli at RCB and I have thoroughly enjoyed watching his career as well.

"Players go through form drops and I don't think enough has been made about COVID-19. COVID has impacted a lot of people in a lot of countries."

Most recently, Kohli shone in the T20 series against Australia, scoring 63 in the third and the deciding game. The right-handed batter is expected to play a crucial role in India's quest to lift the T20 World Cup this year.

"I think it is a pretty open World Cup" - Ross Taylor on the favorites for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Ross Taylor. (Image Credits: Getty)

Taylor, who has represented New Zealand in six T20 World Cups, felt that Australia would start as favorites in the upcoming edition. He also claimed that unlike last year's edition in the UAE, the toss won't play a significant role.

"I think it is a pretty open World Cup, New Zealand will rely heavily on the top-order and our opening bowlers. India, the balance of their side is one of the best going around and the way they are playing at home in the last few games, would give them a lot of confidence heading into the World Cup."

The 112-Test veteran added:

"I think, everyone will talk about other nations and New Zealand just seem to make the semi-finals or the final. They have made it to the last four in the last few ICC tournaments, but still, experts don't put New Zealand in there."

The Black Caps reached the final last year; however, they lost to Australia, who clinched their maiden T20 crown. The Men in Yellow chased down 173 to win by eight wickets in the final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far