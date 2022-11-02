T20 World Cup 2022: "A little bit embarrassing in the end" - Kane Williamson on reprieving Jos Buttler

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has labeled his dropped catch for England's Jos Buttler in Tuesday's game as 'embarrassing'. The right-handed batter revealed that he genuinely thought he had caught it.

The incident happened in the sixth over of England's innings when Buttler tried to beat the infield but mistimed the ball.

Williamson, who made good ground, appeared to have caught the ball. However, replays showed that he had grounded it.

Speaking on the incident after the game, the 32-year-old said (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"I bobbled it and thought I'd squeezed it into my chest. A little bit embarrassing in the end, although it was always going to go upstairs, so just one of those things."

Buttler went on to score 73 off 47 deliveries. After getting a lifeline on eight runs, the keeper-batter was also dropped on 40 as England racked up 179 in 20 overs.

"I think it's the way England bowled" - Mitchell Santner defends Kane Williamson's struggles with the bat

Kane Williamson scored a run-a-ball 40 as New Zealand lost by 20 runs. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner defended the skipper for his run-a-ball 40, stating that England bowled well to him. Santner observed that England's death bowling proved too much for the Kiwis.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I think it's the way England bowled. They bowled very well through the middle there. The spinners bowled very well at Kane. If you look at the partnership, Glenn was going pretty good, and Kane was kind of, like you said, playing the anchor.

"We got ourselves into a good position five or six overs out and I think there was a couple of quality overs from Sam Curran and Chris Woakes that took it away from us in the end."

The Black Caps will face Ireland on Friday in their final group-stage game and will aim to seal a place in the semi-finals.

