Aakash Chopra expects handsome contributions with the bat from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 opener against New Zealand.

The two finalists from last year's T20 World Cup will lock horns in the opening Group 1 Super 12 stage fixture in Sydney on Saturday, October 22. England will face Afghanistan in another Group 1 game at the Optus Stadium in Perth on the same day.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Warner and Mitchell Marsh to be amongst the runs against the Kiwis. He elaborated:

"Warner and Marsh will together score more than 65 runs. Warner did not play the warm-up match against us (India) but he is in amazing form. Marsh is also in good form. He also bats up the order and does well. So I feel the two of them together will score 65+ runs."

Warner and Marsh were Australia's top two run-getters at last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. While the left-handed opener amassed 289 runs at a strike rate of 146.70 in seven games, the right-handed No. 3 batter smashed 185 runs, including an unbeaten 77 in the final, at a strike rate of 146.82 in as many matches.

Chopra expects Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa to strike a few blows with the ball for the Aussies. The former Indian batter said:

"I feel Hazlewood and Zampa will together pick up three or more wickets."

Zampa and Hazlewood were Australia's standout bowlers at the T20 World Cup 2021. While the leg-spinner scalped 13 wickets at an exceptional economy of 5.81 in seven matches, the right-arm seamer accounted for 11 dismissals at a decent economy of 7.29 in as many games.

"More than 6 sixes will be hit" - Aakash Chopra

Australia have a plethora of explosive batters in their lineup.

Chopra reckons at least half-a-dozen maximums will be struck if the match is not truncated due to rain. He observed:

"More than six sixes will be hit in this match if the full match happens. There are chances of rain here as well, but let's keep our fingers and toes crossed that it does not rain. Generally, Sydney has a good batting surface, it is a slightly spin-friendly pitch."

Chopra concluded by predicting that the defending champions will begin their campaign on a winning note. The renowned commentator stated:

"I am saying Australia will win this match, that's what I feel."

Australia and England are favored to reach the semi-finals of the global T20 extravaganza from Group 1. A win against the Kiwis will place Aaron Finch's side in prime position to make the grade.

