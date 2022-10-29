Aakash Chopra reckons Pakistan will be praying for India to beat South Africa in their upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Proteas in a Group 2 Super 12 clash in Perth on Sunday, October 30. Babar Azam and Co. will face the Netherlands at the same venue ahead of the India-South Africa game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the qualification scenarios in both groups. Regarding Pakistan's prospects, he said:

"Where is the World Cup standing? When we will have the India versus South Africa match tomorrow, Pakistan will be praying for India to win. They will ask them to beat South Africa and then they (Pakistan) would also probably defeat them."

The former India opener pointed out that a win for South Africa in Sunday's game will almost eliminate the Men in Green from the tournament. He elaborated:

"I mean it is a slightly far-fetched idea because when you lose to Zimbabwe and have aspirations of beating South Africa, you get slightly surprised. At this point in time, Pakistan is struggling. They will look towards India because if South Africa wins, they will reach five points, then Pakistan is gone."

On the flip side, Chopra feels an Indian win could make the Pakistan versus South Africa game a virtual knockout clash. He explained:

"If India wins, then it could be a straight shootout, the Pakistan-South Africa encounter, then it might rain in one or two matches. The odd points might help South Africa, which was not going to be the case earlier."

Pakistan, who are yet to get off the mark, are placed fifth in the Group 2 points table. They would have to necessarily win their remaining three games to stand a chance of making it through to the semi-finals.

"Suddenly they find themselves in a better position" - Aakash Chopra on Australia

The Australia-England game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Speaking about Group 1, Chopra reckons the abandoned game between Australia and England has left the former in a better position. He reasoned:

"In the Australia group, suddenly they find themselves in a better position. They feel if they win the next two matches, which is possible, you are playing Ireland and Afghanistan - they are giant slayers but easier matches to play."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that England have to play supposedly tougher opponents in their last two games. The renowned commentator stated:

"England have to play New Zealand and Sri Lanka, they are going to Brisbane. So England can be caught, it might not be that easy to stop Australia. So Australia is smiling, Pakistan is praying."

New Zealand, who are placed atop the Group 1 points table with three points in their kitty, are in prime position to qualify for the semi-finals from the group. However, a defeat against Sri Lanka in Saturday's (October 29) game, could upset their applecart and open up the group even further.

